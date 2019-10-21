Female executive sues AMC theaters, says she was fired for requesting equal pay

A woman who is a former executive of the Leawood-based movie theater company American Multi-Cinema Inc. has filed a lawsuit claiming she was paid less than her male counterparts and was fired in retaliation for asking for equal pay.

Tonya Mangels of Kansas City, North, filed the suit against AMC last week in the U.S. Court for the Western District of Missouri, claiming unlawful discrimination and retaliation in violation of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act.

AMC, which is the largest movie theater company in the world with operations in 15 countries, typically doesn’t comment on pending litigation, a spokesman said Monday.

Mangels, who has more than 25 years of professional experience, began working for AMC in 2009 and was promoted to vice president in 2013. She reported to AMC’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer Stephen Colanero from 2010 to Sept. 30, 2019, the day she was fired.

Mangles, who was vice president of product marketing at the time of her firing, contends that she performed the same work as the vice presidents of programming promotion, guest engagement, food and beverage, communications and events, and pricing, which were held by male employees.

Those men, however, were paid 56 and 72 percent more than Mangels, which included their base salaries and bonuses, she contends. The difference meant that the male employees were paid between $117,000 and $149,000 more a year than Mangels for comparable work.

AMC also awarded approximated $20,000 more in annual stock grants to the male vice presidents, Mangels contends.

In her suit, Mangels contends her position required substantially equal skill as the vice president jobs held by the men and that she performed substantially equal work. She also had more seniority at AMC than four of the five male vice presidents.

Mangels’ position also was equal to the other vice presidents on AMC’s organization chart. She managed the second-largest budget and had the second-highest number of employees on her team, according to the lawsuit.

Mangels contends that she consistently was rated as one of AMC’s highest-performing executives on her annual reviews, prior to requesting to have her compensation increased to be equal to her male counterparts.

Alleged retaliation

Despite her high annual reviews and additional accolades, Mangels contends, her compensation was not increased and it continued to lag behind male vice presidents.

Colanero, the executive vice president, allegedly suggested that Mangels should “be happy with what she gets.”

Colanero also allegedly expressed frustration that Mangels was asking for her pay to be equalized with her male counterparts, stating on one occasion that her compensation was within “equal range” of the comparable male vice presidents.

Mangels contends that statement was false and she knew what the other vice presidents were being paid.

In her performance review after requesting equal pay, Mangels says she received an overall review of “does not meet expectations,” despite receiving “exceeding” and “meeting” exceptions in all performance-related categories.

The purported basis for the negative review related to a human resource issue involving a male vice president and a false allegation relating to an after-business hours, non-sponsored event during a business trip in January 2018, according to the lawsuit.

Those issues were never raised or investigated until after she began requesting that her compensation be increased, Mangels contends. Moreover, those issues were addressed by AMC in the spring of 2018 and there was no reason for revisiting the same issues in her year-end review, she contends.

Mangels contends that she was held at a different standard than her male co-workers and was forced to undergo counseling unlike any of her male co-workers allegedly involved in the same or similar conduct.

The male vice president involved in those issues was not penalized in his year-end review. Unlike Mangels, he received a “meets expectations,” Mangels contends.

Mangels filed a discrimination claim in May with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming that AMC was violating the Equal Pay Act.

In response, AMC denied her allegations.

In August, AMC announced it was laying off 35 employees and not filling another 15 open jobs amid restructuring of the company.

AMC accused Mangels of providing advance knowledge to her team about the job cuts. Mangels contends that she had no prior knowledge.

After a failed mediation session concerning her pay equity complaint, AMC fired Mangels in a Sept. 30 meeting because she allegedly tipped off her team about impending layoffs.

Mangels contends she was fired because of gender and because AMC retaliated against her for filing the claim under the Equal Pay Act.

