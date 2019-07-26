Sprint submits $125,000 settlement in class action lawsuit filed by employees

5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile Sprint and T-Mobile reportedly are again talking about merging. Video originally published in November 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sprint and T-Mobile reportedly are again talking about merging. Video originally published in November 2017.

The same day Sprint gained approval from the Department of Justice to push forward in a merger with T-Mobile, the company filed a settlement in a class action lawsuit with 23 employees.

The lawsuit, filed in 2017 in Federal District Court for Kansas, said the company required employees to under-report hours and work outside their paid hours.

The suit was filed months after the company paid $365,000 to settle a similar lawsuit with 153 employees.

Sprint officials did not respond to the Star’s request for comment in time for publication.

According to court documents, Sprint will pay a $125,000 settlement fund. Just under $56,000 will be used to cover attorneys fees and other out of pocket expenses.

The remaining $69,000 will be split up among the plaintiffs based on payroll data analyzed by Dr. Liesel Fox, an expert witness in the case.

The pay will be determined based on the average number of hours each plaintiff reported working each week, the minimum wage and overtime pay allegedly due.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the judge.

Brendan Donelon and Brent Hankins, attorneys for the plaintiff’s, said they were unable to comment on the settlement.