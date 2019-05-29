Self-help guru Tony Robbins out at Overland Park firm after misconduct claims surface

Overland Park wealth management firm Creative Planning revealed Tony Robbins’ departure in a disclosure brochure on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AP

Tony Robbins, the celebrity self-help guru and infomercial star, has left his position with Overland Park wealth management firm Creative Planning after news reports alleging sexual misconduct were published this month.

Creative Planning revealed Robbins’ departure in a disclosure brochure on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, noting that the firm eliminated his position as chief of investor psychology, that Robbins is no longer associated with the firm and that he also no longer serves on its advisory board. Robbins had joined Creative Planning in 2016.

Robbins’ departure was disclosed after BuzzFeed News published an investigation May 17 based on leaked recordings, internal documents and interviews that allege that he made inappropriate sexual advances to female fans and staffers. A separate piece by BuzzFeed contains a video of Robbins using racial slurs.

Creative Planning, which manages $37 billion in assets, said in a statement on Wednesday that Robbins’ departure had been negotiated for six months.

“The parting between Tony and Creative Planning was imminent regardless and it was a mutual decision and amicable,” Peter Mallouk, chief executive of Creative Planning, said in the statement.

The statement notes that Robbins will no longer have a financial interest in Creative Planning but ”he will remain a client and continued supporter of the firm.”

It also says that the release of Mallouk’s forthcoming book, which included contributions from Robbins, was being delayed because “contractual terms were never reached nor finalized with its planned publisher.”

A spokeswoman for Robbins denied the “false and unfounded allegations” in the BuzzFeed pieces.

“What BuzzFeed has published is unsubstantiated and sensationalized tabloid journalism largely relying on alleged events from 20-30 years ago,” Robbins spokeswoman Jennifer Connelly said in a statement.

BuzzFeed said there were no corrections made to its story, and none requested.

“We stand by our extensive reporting, which is based on records of Mr. Robbins berating victims of rape and domestic violence, the testimony of former staffers and followers who accused him of inappropriate sexual advances, and recordings of his own statements,” said BuzzFeed spokesman Matt Mittenthal.