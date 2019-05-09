Business
Take a tour of The Grand, featuring a 2nd-story dog park and KC’s highest rooftop pool
Newest downtown KC luxury apartment has attached dog park, paw spa, rooftop pool
The latest luxury apartment complex to open downtown boasts something unique: It’s home to Kansas City’s highest rooftop pool.
Located atop the 21st floor of The Grand, at 1125 Grand Blvd., the heated pool is surrounded by lounge chairs, tables, and a short row of stainless steel grills.
On the second floor, dog owners can let their pooches out onto a dog park and give their pups showers in a “paw spa.”
Other amenities include a movie theater in the former vault (the building housed Traders On Grand), a community kitchen, fitness studio and digital sports simulator room. The apartments also have smart thermostats and smart locks.
The $67 million project is a partnership between Block Real Estate Services and Sunflower Development Group.
Mark Moberly, spokesman for Sunflower, said the building is about 50% leased.
According to The Grand’s website, rents range from $1,300-$1,565 for a 1-bedroom, 1 bath to $5,800 for 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath.
