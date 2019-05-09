Take a tour of The Grand, featuring a 2nd-story dog park and KC’s highest rooftop pool

Newest downtown KC luxury apartment has attached dog park, paw spa, rooftop pool Take a tour inside the Grand Apartments in downtown Kansas City. The 21-story tower offers extensive amenities including downtown’s highest rooftop pool, an attached outdoor dog park, digital sports simulator room and a movie theater. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take a tour inside the Grand Apartments in downtown Kansas City. The 21-story tower offers extensive amenities including downtown’s highest rooftop pool, an attached outdoor dog park, digital sports simulator room and a movie theater.

The latest luxury apartment complex to open downtown boasts something unique: It’s home to Kansas City’s highest rooftop pool.

Located atop the 21st floor of The Grand, at 1125 Grand Blvd., the heated pool is surrounded by lounge chairs, tables, and a short row of stainless steel grills.

On the second floor, dog owners can let their pooches out onto a dog park and give their pups showers in a “paw spa.”

Other amenities include a movie theater in the former vault (the building housed Traders On Grand), a community kitchen, fitness studio and digital sports simulator room. The apartments also have smart thermostats and smart locks.

The $67 million project is a partnership between Block Real Estate Services and Sunflower Development Group.

Mark Moberly, spokesman for Sunflower, said the building is about 50% leased.

According to The Grand’s website, rents range from $1,300-$1,565 for a 1-bedroom, 1 bath to $5,800 for 2-bedroom, 2.5 bath.