Changes are coming to the Midday Business Report newsletter

By Leah Becerra

March 01, 2019 12:03 PM

We hope you’re enjoying this business newsletter.

Starting next week, the Midday Business Report will be delivered to your inbox only on Wednesday afternoons.

Subscribing to this newsletter means you’ll get coverage from all over the Kansas City area, including investigative reports, scoops, business openings and closings, and more delivered to your inbox.

If you’re not a subscriber and count on this newsletter to get updates about business in the Kansas City metro, please consider becoming a digital subscriber.

To see The Star’s other newsletters, check out this page and subscribe to whatever piques your interest.

If you do not wish to receive the Midday Business Report anymore, click the “Unsubscribe” link at the bottom of your newsletter and opt out.

Thanks for reading.

Leah Becerra

