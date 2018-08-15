900 jobs open in Lenexa with interviews available next Wednesday

JCPenney is looking for 900 new employees at its Lenexa distribution center and will give interviews Aug. 22. Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance.
The jobs involve work in the general warehouse, shipping, receiving, order filling, packaging and bin replenishment, the retailer’s announcement said. It said candidates of all skill levels were welcome.
The event begins at 9 a. m. and runs until 5 p. m. at the JCPenney distribution center at 10500 Lackman Road. To attend and interview for a job, apply online at jcpcareers.com before attending.
JCPenney held a similar event at the facility in March when it was seeking 400 employees for its call center.
