Lenexa lands Turn5 retailer’s car parts distribution center and 100 jobs

An online car-parts retailer plans to open a distribution center in Lenexa this fall and hire up to 100 in the next three years.
Turn5 will open the center formally on Oct. 29 to distribute products under the American Muscle, Extreme Terrain and American Trucks brands. It sees the central location in Kansas as a benefit in serving consumers throughout its markets.
Plans call for occupying 365,000 square feet at 17700-17790 College Blvd., which is at the Lenexa Logistics Centre near College and Renner boulevards.
Blake Schreck, president of the Lenexa Chamber of Commerce, said the space helped attract Turn5 to locate in the city.
“The space, being there and ready, and built on kind of a speculative basis made a difference,” Schreck said.
Block Real Estate Services received a tax abatement to build the facility, Schreck said, which is why the city is not providing incentives with Turn5’s move-in.
“They probably will get something from the state on the job creation as they create jobs,” he said.
In an email, the Kansas Department of Commerce said that the state typically offers incentives to attract companies such as Turn5 but that details would not be available until contracts are final. These could include the Promoting Employment Across Kansas program, or Peak; the High Performance Incentive Program, or HPIP; or the Kansas Industrial Training program, or KIT.
Turn5’s website provides information about applying for jobs.
The company received tax credits for its headquarters, an $8 million building in Paoli, Pa., according to reports at the time.
Comments