Sprint inches toward T-Mobile merger by notching another profit while adding customers

Sprint added 57,000 new wireless connections to its network and earned a $176 million profit this spring, the company’s latest update showed.
The Overland Park-based wireless carrier reported gains in subscriptions among its most valuable phone customers and among lower-revenue phone customers who buy service month to month.
Total connections reached 54.567 million at the end of June, said the report that covered Sprint’s results during April, May and June.
Its profit was down from $206 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Revenues in the quarter reached $8.125 billion, down less than 1 percent from the same months a year ago. The company said that included gains in service revenues for the sixth quarter in a row.
“By balancing growth and profitability, we were able to grow wireless service revenue sequentially, continue to add retail phone customers, generate net income for the third consecutive quarter, and improve the network.” Sprint CEO Michel Combes said in the announcement.
Sprint’s report covers the first quarter of its fiscal year that began April 1 and runs through the end of last March. Three months ago, the company reported its first annual profit in 11 years.
News of the rare annual profit came days after Sprint agreed in late April to a $26 billion acquisition by rival T-Mobile. Terms of the deal put T-Mobile’s colorful CEO John Legere in charge of the new company and under the T-Mobile name should regulators allow the merger..
T-Mobile is scheduled to update its financial results and customer counts Wednesday afternoon after the stock market’s close.
Comments