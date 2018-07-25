The Gap planned to relocate on the Plaza, now it will close after three decades

In May, Gap Inc. officials confirmed some changes for their Country Club Plaza Gap store.
The retailer planned to end the year with 60 new Old Navy locations, and said one would be in its current Gap space at 424 W. 47th St.
Gap was then going to relocate to 235 W. 47th St. for an August reopening. It had even taken out a work permit with the city for that spot. But Plaza officials have never confirmed a lease.
Now the Gap store has a 30 percent to 50 percent off sale on its entire store and a “This location is closing” sign at the entrance, directing customers to its Gap store in Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.
Gap Inc. officials said the store will close Aug. 12. They are looking at reopening the Gap store in Kansas City.
The Plaza declined to comment.
The Gap opened in the late 1980s at 525 Nichols Road, taking part of DuVall’s, an upscale women’s apparel store. Two years later it expanded again, taking over the rest of DuVall’s for a 12,000-square-foot store. By 2002, it had relocated to the current location.
Comments