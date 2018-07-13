Kansas City gains 225 jobs and North Carolina pharmaceutical firm's contact center

A North Carolina-based company is opening a Kansas City contact center where it expects to employ 225.
TrialCard says it helps patients get on medication and stay on medication as prescribed working on behalf of pharmaceutical manufacturers. It says it helps patients with more than $1.7 billion in branded drug savings each year.
“Kansas City competed against a number of markets,” said Tim Cowden, president and CEO of the Kansas City Area Development Council. “We’ve been working on the project; frankly, we opened it about a year ago.”
Cowden said he was aware of no financial incentives provided to the company to locate the center here. It will build up a workforce to operate in a 23,000-square-foot space in the Kansas City Business Center at 2001 NE 46th St.
Its website already was listing openings in Kansas City with Friday’s announcement. The center will receive patient calls and reach out to outpatient care providers.
“A diverse, highly-educated workforce, an affordable cost of living and numerous cultural amenities make Kansas City a very desirable place to live and work,” TrialCard CEO Mark Bouck said in an announcement of the company’s expansion.
TrialCard was purchased in November, according to the Triangle Business Journal. At the time, the report said, TrialCard reported revenues of $100 million and a workforce of 500 with plans to add 250 in 2018.
Others involved in attracting the company to Kansas City were the state of Missouri, the Missouri Partnership, Kansas City, the Kansas City Economic Development Corp., the Clay County Economic Development Council, Kansas City Power & Light, Spire Energy, Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE Group.
Comments