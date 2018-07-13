Medical service company to move to Independence, expand by up to 125 jobs

Healthy Plus, a new medical service start-up in Lee’s Summit, has plans to relocate to Independence and add up to 125 jobs, the company announced on Friday.
The news of Healthy Plus’ relocation came during an annual meeting of the Independence Economic Development Council.
Healthy Plus was founded last year by former University of Missouri-Kansas City assistant basketball coach Sean Bledsoe. The company helps doctors and health systems schedule annual wellness visits for Medicare patients.
Healthy Plus, which currently has 11 employees, could grow by 75 to 125 employees in the next two years, the company said. Tom Lesnak, president of the Independence Economic Development Council, said 40 employees were already on track to join Healthy Plus in the next three weeks.
Healthy Plus will put its headquarters in a building at Missouri 291 and Interstate 70 that was once occupied by Sprint.
