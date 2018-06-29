Cerner settles another lawsuit that claimed it failed to pay employees overtime

Cerner, the Kansas City area's largest non-government employer, appears to have settled another lawsuit in which workers complained they were denied overtime pay.
The settlement agreement would cap more than three years of litigation in a 2015 case brought in Jackson County Circuit Court by Cerner employee Laura Scott.
Court records show that Cerner sought to file the settlement under seal, shielding it from public view, and that Cerner was unopposed in its request.
KCUR reported that a filing by Cerner said the company "adamantly denies" the claims in the suit but settled to avoid additional costs of litigation and "negative public attention" from the ongoing case.
“Accordingly, Cerner determined that settlement was in its best interest, provided that plaintiff agreed not to prevent Cerner from taking certain steps to try and ensure that the terms of the settlement are not part of the public record,” Cerner wrote in its motion, according to KCUR.
Similarly, North Kansas City-based Cerner settled a federal lawsuit in which a worker complained about unpaid overtime hours and sought class-action status to represent others in similar situations. The case, in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, litigated for less than a year, and the settlement agreement was filed in the court under seal.
Both cases included workers classified as delivery consultants, which the federal case said had been renamed technical solution analysts.
Cerner has been growing its workforce rapidly for years and has completed part of its massive south Kansas City campus, which is expected to reach 16,000 employees when finished.
