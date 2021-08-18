Weather News
Pop up showers possible in Kansas City; stronger storms expected by end of workweek
It could be a stormy day for some in the Kansas City metro area as pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.
Although severe weather is not expected, any storms that do develop may produce lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds, the weather service said. Showers will most likely materialize from late morning into the afternoon, with storms gradually fading by sunset.
Several more rounds of storms are possible Thursday afternoon, overnight Thursday into Friday morning and again Friday afternoon and evening.
Some of the storms could become strong to severe as a cold front moves through the Kansas City region Friday afternoon, according to the weather service. The main threats from the stronger storms will be large hail, damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall.
Temperatures through the end of the week are expected to be in the upper 80s.
A warming trend appears to be shaping up for early next week with temperatures climbing back into the middle 90s.
