Suburban Kansas City home where slain woman was found buried in July listed for $750K

The Jackson County home where the dismembered body of a 32-year-old woman was discovered buried in the yard is now listed for sale at $750,000.

The property, 4000 Buckner Tarsney Road, was put on the market Aug. 5, according to its online listing. Advertised features include its federally registered helipad, a pool house complete with a wet bar, a stone fireplace and an expansive concrete deck.

The home was recently owned in part by Michael J. Hendricks, 40, who is now accused of first-degree murder in the killing of Kensie Renee Aubry. Aubry was reported missing months ago, and her body was found by police following the execution of a search warrant on the property July 14.

Independence Police confirmed human remains were found on a property in the 4000 block of S. Buckner-Tarsney Rd., on Wednesday, July 14, in Grain Valley. Authorities unearthed the remains which have not yet been identified. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Gillette Woodward, a real estate agent handling the sale of the home, said she represents Hendricks’ soon-to-be ex-wife, saying Hendricks has nothing to do with the property anymore and none of the proceeds from sale would go to him.

“I’m not at liberty to say anything else,” Woodward said Wednesday.

Hendricks is married with two young children. His wife filed for divorce in June shortly after he was arrested on allegations of sexual abuse involving a then-13-year-old girl, who linked Hendricks to the killing.

Hendricks became the subject of a murder investigation after the girl told police he had shown her photographs of a dismembered body. He and his alleged accomplice, Maggie Ybarra, 30, described to her and another witness killing Aubry, cutting her body apart, hiding the body inside the aircraft hangar and burying her, according to court records.

Prosecutors last week announced criminal charges against Hendricks and Ybarra in Aubry’s killing. Both are being held in Jackson County jail.

The property sits on nearly six acres in unincorporated Jackson County, on the border of Grain Valley, and last sold for $473,000 in 2017, according to property records. It has been the site of at least three searches in recent months conducted by local law enforcement and the FBI.