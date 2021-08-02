4 dead, another injured in 2-vehicle crash involving tractor trailer in Cass County

File photo

Four people were killed and an additional person was left with serious injuries after an SUV and a tractor trailer collided in Cass County Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Missouri 7, State Route F and State Route Z around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Four people died from their injuries and one was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Sgt. Andrew Bell, a spokesman with the highway patrol, said.

Relatives of the victims hadn’t been notified as of Monday afternoon. Their identifications are expected to be released early in the evening, Bell said. He was told no young children were involved.

Officials said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

The southbound lanes of Missouri 7 are currently closed and traffic is being diverted “up the ramp and then back on to the other side of the ramp,” Bell said. Patrol officers don’t know when the road will open again but they hope it will be within the next hour and a half, he added.