A roaring comeback: KC Air Show returns with flare after pandemic-induced hiatus 

By Kansas City Star Staff

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Air Show brought in a “larger than normal turnout” in its return to the sky this year.

Peaceful weather, lifted COVID-19 restrictions and the anticipated performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels excited the greater Kansas City community Saturday.

“Great weather and an incredible lineup of talented performers headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels caused a larger than normal turnout as we opened our gates this morning,” the show’s communication team said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The airshow, presented by Garmin, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The 2021 airshow takes place Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. Click here for everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend.

In the meantime, take a look at photos captured by KC Star photographer Tammy Ljungblad at the start of the show Saturday:

03_KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll0744F
Elijah Neal of Gardner had his photo taken in an F18A jet at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll2077F
Members of the KC Flight Formation perfomed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll2133F
Spectators watched as the aircraft performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1699F
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1250F
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1604f
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1597F
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1593f
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll0779f
Aircraft were on display at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1127F
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1109F
The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll0648F
Members of the KC Flight Formation perfomed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll0722F
Aviation enthusiasts watched the planes perform at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll0119F
A member of the U.S Army’s Golden Knights Parachuted in the American flag to open at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

02_KCM_AIRSHOWCP070321tll1754F
F4U Corsair - “Korean War Hero” (left) performed with the P-51 Mustang “Quicksilver” at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

More photos will be posted after the Blue Angels perform Saturday afternoon. Check back for updates.

