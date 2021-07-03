A roaring comeback: KC Air Show returns with flare after pandemic-induced hiatus 

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Air Show brought in a “larger than normal turnout” in its return to the sky this year.

Peaceful weather, lifted COVID-19 restrictions and the anticipated performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels excited the greater Kansas City community Saturday.

“Great weather and an incredible lineup of talented performers headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels caused a larger than normal turnout as we opened our gates this morning,” the show’s communication team said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

The airshow, presented by Garmin, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The 2021 airshow takes place Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. Click here for everything you need to know if you’re planning to attend.

In the meantime, take a look at photos captured by KC Star photographer Tammy Ljungblad at the start of the show Saturday:

Elijah Neal of Gardner had his photo taken in an F18A jet at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

Members of the KC Flight Formation perfomed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

Spectators watched as the aircraft performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Aircraft were on display at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

The U.S Air Force Thunderbirds performed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Members of the KC Flight Formation perfomed at KC Air Show Saturday, July 3, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

Aviation enthusiasts watched the planes perform at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

A member of the U.S Army's Golden Knights Parachuted in the American flag to open at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

F4U Corsair - "Korean War Hero" (left) performed with the P-51 Mustang "Quicksilver" at the KC Air Show on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at the New Century AirCenter in Gardner, Kansas.

More photos will be posted after the Blue Angels perform Saturday afternoon. Check back for updates.