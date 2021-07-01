Ex-Kansas City crime boss, jailhouse lawyer released early from federal prison

Eddie David Cox, 86, was part of a criminal organization in Kansas City that rose to notoriety in 1970. Cox was released from federal prison on Thursday.

Eddie David Cox, an ex-Kansas City crime ring leader whose organization was briefly considered the top supplier of drugs and violence on the East Side, has been released early from prison on an order of compassionate release.

In mid-June, a federal judge granted a request seeking Cox’s early release on a life sentence. Cox, 86, walked out a free man Thursday after spending the past 32 years behind bars, according to a legal representative who also did time with Cox in Leavenworth.

Most of Cox’s life has been spent in prison. Prior to his most recent conviction in 1990, he was sentenced on charges of bank robbery and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws dating to the early 1970s.

Cox gained notoriety in Kansas City as a leader of what the Justice Department dubbed the “Black Mafia” of the East Side. Cox, who is white, was named as one of three leaders of the outfit, which was fueled by drug trade, prostitution and loan sharking. He was considered the mastermind of the criminal enterprise by federal authorities.

Between early 1969 until the mid-1970s, the so-called Black Mafia was thought to control the East Side. The federal government described Cox at the time as a “cold-blooded killer” accused of taking part in at least 17 murders in the Kansas City area. He was also accused of being involved in the killing of a federal narcotics agent in Chicago.

After he was released from prison, Cox was again found guilty by jury in 1990 after being charged with a dozen felonies, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine and impersonating a federal agent.

At the time Cox was pretending to be with the Drug Enforcement Agency — he carried a badge, a gun and drove a red Ford Crown Victoria — so he could shake down drug dealers, according to court records.

Witnesses later told authorities Cox was demanding weekly payments from some and threatening them with jail time otherwise. One recalled a joke Cox had made saying he was putting more drug dealers out of business than the Kansas City Police Department or any of the federal agencies combined. Several left town to avoid having to pay, the witness said.

Cox has long been described as a cunning and highly intelligent man. He gained a reputation as one of the greatest jailhouse lawyers in the country.

Russell Marks, a paralegal helping Cox readjust to civilian life, said Cox helped set him on a good path while they were both in prison. Marks said Cox has spent many years helping other inmates become familiar with the legal system.

He added that for all the bad things from his past, Cox has spent recent years doing a lot of good. “He was worthy of compassionate release,” Marks said.

Compassionate release is rarely granted to prisoners. In the Western District of Missouri, 251 applications have been made and 30 granted not including Cox’s, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

Cox is being set up with an apartment and will work with the same law firm to focus on helping other prisoners seeking to be heard in court, Marks said.