77-year-old woman killed in fatal crash Monday afternoon, Independence police say

The Independence Police Department is investigating the cause of a fatal two-car crash that left a 77-year-old woman dead Monday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fairview Road and U.S. Highway 40 after an eastbound Dodge Ram pickup collided with a Lincoln that was crossing the highway northbound. The driver of the Lincoln was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the woman. She was a resident of Napoleon, Missouri, police said.

The driver of the pickup received minor injuries, police said.

Each vehicle was occupied only by the driver. No one else was injured during the accident.