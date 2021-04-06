News

KC police ask for help finding woman in need of immediate medical attention

Angelina Valdivieso.
Angelina Valdivieso. Kansas City Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a missing woman who is in need of immediate medical attention.

Angelina Valdivieso, 20, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday by NE 58th Street and North Drury Avenue in Kansas City near Claycomo, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Valdivieso stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and brown boots, according to the department.

Police on Tuesday asked anyone who sees Valdivieso to call 911.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka covers crime and courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news for The Des Moines Register.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service