KC police ask for help finding woman in need of immediate medical attention

Angelina Valdivieso. Kansas City Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a missing woman who is in need of immediate medical attention.

Angelina Valdivieso, 20, was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday by NE 58th Street and North Drury Avenue in Kansas City near Claycomo, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Valdivieso stands at 5-foot-3 and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, blue jeans and brown boots, according to the department.

Police on Tuesday asked anyone who sees Valdivieso to call 911.