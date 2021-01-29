Portion of Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, closes after semi rollover

A semi rollover crash damaged a bridge on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, on Friday, Jan. 29. cstark@kcstar.com

The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, are closed Friday after a semi-tractor trailer truck struck a bridge barrier, causing debris it was hauling to crash onto the trailer of another semi-truck on the road below, according to authorities.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. at I-70 and North Fifth Street. Traffic was re-routed to Minnesota Avenue and Fairfax Trafficway after the semi-truck rolled over.

The semi that was hauling previously smashed vehicles was westbound near North Third Street when the driver lost control and struck the barrier. The impact of the crash caused one of the smashed vehicles to fly off the back of the trailer and fall onto a second semi-truck that was in traffic on the roadway below, said Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department Battalion Chief Scott Schaunaman.

No injuries were reported and it is not clear what caused the semi-truck driver to lose control of his vehicle. Crews worked to remove debris from the roadway, Schaunaman said.

All lanes closed, WB I-70 curve at Lewis & Clark Viaduct in KCK. Bridge damage from rollover semi. All traffic routed to Minn. Ave. or Fairfax Trfwy. Lanes may be closed thru the weekend or until KDOT can finish repairs to make it safe for traffic.@KansasCityScout @CityofKCK pic.twitter.com/kLtXnrkRQF — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) January 29, 2021

The Kansas Department of Transportation said in a Tweet that a portion of the Lewis and Clark Viaduct along I-70 could be closed this weekend due to the rollover crash.