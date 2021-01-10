‘Senseless tragedy’: WWI memorial in KC lowers flags in honor of dead Capitol officers

The National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City said Sunday it has lowered U.S. flags there to half-staff to recognize the two Capitol Police officers who died this week.

“We mourn with the nation over this senseless tragedy,” the museum wrote on Twitter.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset Wednesday.

The announcement came the same day the U.S. flag at the White House was lowered after calls for the flag there and at other federal locations be lowered to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick, 42, died Thursday night after being attacked as rioters seething over President Donald Trump’s election loss stormed the U.S. Capitol, believing the president’s false claims of a rigged election.

He was the fifth person to die as a result of the Capitol protest violence.

Then on Sunday, authorities announced the death of another Capitol Police officer, Howard Liebengood, 51. Two people familiar with the matter said the officer’s death was an apparent suicide. It was not clear whether his death was connected to Wednesday’s events.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “We ask that his family, and other USCP officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected during this profoundly difficult time.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.