Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Girl, 17, in critical condition after shooting at Riverside park, police say

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday morning in Riverside, according to police.

Officers responded about 11:55 a.m. to a reported shooting at Homestead Park in the 4800 block of NW Homestead Road, where they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Riverside Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477 or the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka
Luke Nozicka covers crime and courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news for The Des Moines Register.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service