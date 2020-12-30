Girl, 17, in critical condition after shooting at Riverside park, police say

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot Wednesday morning in Riverside, according to police.

Officers responded about 11:55 a.m. to a reported shooting at Homestead Park in the 4800 block of NW Homestead Road, where they found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Riverside Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital, where she is in critical condition, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477 or the Riverside Police Department at 816-741-1191.