Headed to Arrowhead, Chiefs game in the snow? Here’s what you need to know:

It’s going to be cold, but not crazy frigid.
The roads are slick, but crews have been out all night working.
And, just so you know, there could snow piled up in parking lots, with flakes still coming down throughout the day.
That’s what you need to know about Saturday’s weather if you’re headed out to Arrowhead for the playoff game today. Crews were out all night getting the stadium ready for fans.
Temperatures should remain in the lower 30s throughout the day, said Pamela Pietrycha, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.
“Not too cold, not too warm,” she said.
Late into the afternoon and early evening, wind chills could drop into the lower to mid 20s.
At 9 a.m., cars were already lined outside Arrowhead with gates not expected to open for another 1 1/2 hours. Interstate 435 was clear.
The biggest problem throughout the day may be the mounds of white in the parking lots. The metro got hit with several inches overnight, with accumulations from 4 to 7.5 inches and light snow is expected throughout the day.
“They have to pile all of that snow somewhere,” said Pietrycha. “I’m sure they’re working very hard getting that parking lot clear. But there may be fewer parking spots than there would be.”
Cody and Amy Peck drove to KC last night from Des Moines. They were already outside Arrowhead around 9 a.m. Saturday, layered in clothing, hats and gloves, as heavy front loaders pushed snow across the parking lot.
The weather Friday night definitely wasn’t easy to maneuver, Cody Peck said.
“There were cars in the ditch,” he said. “If this wasn’t a playoff game, we wouldn’t have been here. We want to see history in person.”
