Trends coming this spring: veggie gardens, tropical plants and a little chaos

These days, what’s trending are gardens that benefit nature. Plants like echinacea help preserve and enhance beneficial insects and pollinators. Johnson County Research and Extension

A new year brings predictions of the latest styles and trends. Gardening is no different. Here are some of the trends I think might work in the Kansas City climate.

Growing fresh vegetables

Americans turned to gardening in droves during the pandemic, and vegetables were a big focus. Estimates say 20 million new gardeners dipped their fingers in the soil for the first time. Males under 35 years old show the most significant increase. The number of gardeners in the United States rose from 43 million to 63 million.

This zest for gardening put a strain on the supply chain last spring. Racks of seeds and shelves of vegetable transplants sold faster than they could be replenished. The word on the street is this scrambling for supplies will continue into 2021.

Raised beds and veggie gardening were hot trends last year. That’s expected to continue this spring, so pick up your seeds and seedlings early, before they disappear. Johnson County Research and Extension

Polling indicates new gardeners will return this year and increase their space. Thus, the green industry predicts a seed shortage and vegetable transplants, including tomatoes, will be limited. Plan ahead and shop early to find your favorite tomato variety.

Raised beds and container gardening are rising in popularity. Not only are they low maintenance, but residents who live in apartments or condos can convert balconies into garden space.

Outdoor living space

The backyard is the new living room. People are tired of being cooped up at home because of the pandemic and eager to get outside. Trends indicate more emphasis on outdoor living. This means new patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor kitchens and outdoor movie theaters to utilize streaming services.

Tropical, bold foliage

While spending time on the patio, we will want to be surrounded by nature. The hottest plants on the market are plants with a tropical appeal. Bold, brightly colored foliage from plants such as bananas, many species of elephant ears, Alocasia and Colocasia, as well as other typical house plants are expected to decorate the outdoor living space.

Houseplants make a comeback

Embracing the outdoors is moving indoors again as houseplant sales spiked in 2020 and will continue to rise. Houseplants increase contentment, reduce stress, boost creativity, and speed up recovery. All these benefits help to battle the COVID fatigue. Similar to the outdoor trend, popular houseplants have bright foliage and bold looks to brighten the space.

Less formal, more native perennial gardens

Gardeners are having second thoughts about planting pristine gardens, requiring higher maintenance and inputs. Primping, weeding, fertilizing and using pesticides are going out of style. In their place are less formal flower gardens with a purpose. These newer gardens benefit nature, helping preserve and enhance beneficial insects and pollinators.

In 2020, gardeners gave up on carefully pruned gardens and let nature take over. Johnson County Research and Extension

Native plants are hot as these plants support pollinators providing food for all stages of life, from caterpillars to beautiful butterflies.

The native trend extends its reach to lawns, with people turning to a more natural look. The image of the perfect yard is changing. Weeds and bare spots in the green carpet are tolerated. Trending now is reducing the size of the lawns, replacing them instead with native gardens.

The 2021 landscape trends are influenced by the pandemic. Many of these trends have been slowly growing, becoming more mainstream. We know trends come and go, but I bet these are here to stay.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.