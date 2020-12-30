Sure they’re cute. But those rascally rabbits can bring destruction to gardens

This cute little rabbit can cause a whole lot of trouble in the garden. Courtesy Johnson County Research and Extension

As a child, my favorite Saturday morning cartoon was Bugs Bunny and his catchphrase, “What’s up, Doc?” This wise-cracking rabbit was always outsmarting the likes of Daffy Duck and Elmer Fudd. Smart, irreverent and lovable: Who could resist his charm?

Now, as a gardener, I have lost my childhood enthusiasm for rabbits. Cottontail rabbits populate neighborhoods in high numbers. One female can have five or more litters a year with two to four born each time. Just like Bugs Bunny, these rabbits cause trouble and bring destruction to the garden.

Damage from rabbits occurs year-round on a wide range of plants including perennials, most vegetables, and even shrubs. Feeding starts in the spring as tender plant growth emerges from dormancy. As these tender plants mature, feeding can slow, but by then, the damage has been done.

Feeding is not limited to spring and summer. While searching for food in the dormant season, rabbits can be extremely destructive. Winter damage typically occurs on the woody portions of plants.

Rabbits chew small twigs on shrubs ruining their shape. Rabbit teeth continue to grow as they chew through this tough tissue. They can quickly wreck a planting and cause extensive damage.

The most severe and lasting harm is from eating tender bark on young ornamental and fruit trees. Rabbits eat the bark layer, including the live cambium layer that supports the tree with water and nutrients. Once this lifeline is interrupted, the plant struggles to survive and often dies.

Getting the upper hand on these rascally rabbits is not easy. Rabbit damage can sneak up on you as they are actively feeding during most daylight hours and the cold of winter. As the saying goes, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So it is true when dealing with rabbits.

Preventing the damage is the best option. This requires us to think ahead and outsmart them. Exclusion, fencing, or creating a physical barrier is the best solution for vegetable gardens. The ideal rabbit fencing is 3-feet-high chicken wire with 6 inches buried underground. This prevents them from digging under the fence or hopping over.

Individual plants, such as roses or clumps of hostas, can be protected by chicken wire formed into cylinders large enough to circle the plant. They should be firmly staked to the ground before growth begins. Sometimes they can be removed when the plant matures. While not always attractive, they are highly effective.

Applying repellents is the other method of control. Although not as effective as fencing, they can be a tool. Repellents are a short-term solution wearing off, losing effectiveness and needing to be reapplied as the plant grows. Repellents are a combination of smells and taste, such as garlic, rotten eggs, dried blood and hot peppers, to discouraging feeding.

Elmer Fudd was always hunting rabbits and as gardeners, we should be on the hunt, too. You better hop to it to protect your investment from these pesky critters before it is too late.

Dennis Patton is a horticulture agent with Kansas State University Research and Extension. Have a question for him or other university extension experts? Email them to garden.help@jocogov.org.