What has life after ‘Queer Eye’ brought to Jones Bar-B-Q sisters? Business, fame, love

Life has changed for Jones barbecue sisters since they were featured on ‘Queer Eye’ Mary “Shorty” Jones and Deborah “Little” Jones, operate Jones Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kansas. Life -- and business -- has changed dramatically for them since their appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mary “Shorty” Jones and Deborah “Little” Jones, operate Jones Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kansas. Life -- and business -- has changed dramatically for them since their appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye."

Here’s a short rundown of what’s happened to the Jones Bar-B-Q sisters since the third season of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” premiered March 15.

They’ve sold thousands of bottles of their sauce, created with the help of the show’s Fab Five hosts.

Jones Bar-B-Q has amassed nearly 92,000 Instagram followers on an account created in early March.

Customers from as far as Canada and Australia have visited the Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue stand, the sisters said. And if fans want photos, Deborah “Little” Jones and her sister Mary “Shorty” Jones Mosley are happy to oblige.

“We’re gonna have another pit put in,” Deborah Jones said recently.

Until “Queer Eye” and its hosts — Antoni Porowski (food), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion) — came along, the sisters didn’t have time to figure out how to bottle their Sweet & Tangy BBQ sauce.

By the Sunday after the show’s Friday release, the sisters announced on Instagram they had sold more than 11,000 bottles — “1.7 bottles per minute this weekend.”

Jones Bar-B-Q also was the first business to get a makeover on the show, which preaches the importance of self-care, self-esteem and self-worth.

Jones Mosley said she still carries those lessons.

“It’s OK to be who Shorty is,” she said. “It’s OK to be me.”

For those who haven’t yet visited Jones Bar-B-Q at 6706 Kaw Drive: It’s open for lunch only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays — or until sold out.