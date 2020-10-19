‘Dinner is a time for coming together and bonding.’ Pastor enjoys this vegan dish

Cheryl Jefferson Bell, of Lenexa, shares her recipe for Beans, Quinoa and Brown Rice. Special to The Star

Cheryl Jefferson Bell knows the value of time with her family and a meal around the table. She is the pastor of community justice for Church of the Resurrection, a second career for her as she was called to the ministry after working as an electrical engineer. One of her four children, and four of her nine grandchildren, live with her.

Q: Is dinnertime important to you?

A: I enjoy food, like to eat and appreciate sitting down at the dinner table together. Especially during this time of COVID, I think it adds a calmness to be gathered at the table. We all feel more connected and appreciated when we eat together, and this is especially true for children. Dinner is a time for coming together and bonding.

For many years, I led a Thanksgiving dinner for singles, because no one wants to be alone on Thanksgiving. While this may have to change now due to the virus, it was a wonderful ministry. Now, I have new position with the church and am working toward justice and kindness, then working toward how to close the gap in Kansas City and beyond.

Q: What are meals like for you and your family?

A: I have a busy schedule, so I need food that is easy to fix, I can cook in quantity and tastes good. I think comfort foods are those that fill you up and make you warm, so I cook them often.

I cook in my slow cooker frequently. I think the slow cooker is God’s gift to us.

I have gone back and forth with a vegan or vegetarian diet and have often been flexitarian. I am now venturing back to my plant-based, whole food lifestyle and avoid processed food.

I started tracking what I ate when I joined WW, then lost weight and I feel so much healthier. Beans are filling and nutritious and I serve them often since in my eating plan, they are zero points.

Q: How did you learn to cook?

A: To learn, I watched my aunt cook so I guess I learned by osmosis.

Q: What recipe are you sharing?

A: This recipe for Beans, Quinoa and Brown Rice is my go-to dish. I make a big batch of beans that I can eat from or freeze to eat later, and my grandchildren like beans and rice. I have just discovered quinoa and it, along with brown rice, satisfies me every time I eat it.

I often prepare it with pinto and black beans. I like that you can use whatever type of dried beans you have on hand in the pantry.

I don’t add a lot of seasonings, but this recipe is versatile, so you can add pepper or other seasonings if you like.

Beans, Quinoa and Brown Rice

Makes 8 to 10 servings

2 cups dried beans (any variety, sorted, rinsed and drained)

4 quarts vegetable broth (or 2 quarts vegetable broth and 2 quarts water)

½ to 1 onion, chopped

1 to 2 cloves garlic, minced

Seasonings to your liking

Brown rice, cooked according to package directions

Quinoa, cooked according to package directions

Place the beans in a large slow cooker. Add the broth, onions, garlic and seasonings. Cover and cook on low about 8 to 12 hours, so all day or overnight, until the beans are cooked and tender. Season to taste with salt.

Prepare the brown rice and quinoa separately, according to the package directions. Typically they require about double the amount of water or broth to the rice or quinoa, so often 1 cup rice or quinoa is cooked with 2 cups water or broth.

To serve, spoon hot cooked rice and quinoa into each individual serving bowl. Using a slotted spoon, ladle the beans into each bowl. Spoon the cooking broth over each serving to make it as moist as preferred.

Tips: If desired, substitute pre-cooked beans, such as canned or cooked beans in a pouch with precooked rice and quinoa.

This is also good topped with plant-based meatless meatballs or chicken, heated according to the package directions.

Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore are cookbook authors and food consultants that make up The Electrified Cooks. They have published more than 14 cookbooks and thousands of recipes. They are members of Les Dames d’Escoffier and blog at pluggedintocooking.com.