Posh properties: $5 million Johnson County estate has outdoor living that rivals its luxurious interior

If you don’t quite have $5 million to spend on your next home then this may be the place for you.

This resort-like estate nestled on 29 picturesque acres in southern Johnson County, Kansas, is now for sale for $4,995,000.. That’s not quite $5 million right? Okay, it’s only $5,000 short of $5 million, but that may mean something to thrifty millionaires.

Constructed in 2006, the home is located in the countryside near Bucyrus, Kansas.

The home features 9,504 square-feet of living, dining and entertaining space. It is located 28 miles from downtown Kansas City.

“The growth of the county has continued to move south, due to the land available, so estates are being constructed on multiple acres, such as this one,” said Linda McClung, a realtor with Compass Realty Group who is marketing the home. “There has been so much growth in the Stilwell, Stanley and Bucyrus area, said McClung. “There’s grocery stores, dining, and hospital access and it’s just 15 minutes from the center of Johnson County.”

The home features 4 bedroom suites each uniquely appointed with hand-selected fixtures and features, more than six bathrooms, as well as an apartment suite suitable for a nanny’s quarters or guests.

Located at 20485 Antioch Rd., the estate is near Bucyrus and just three miles from Stilwell, in the Blue Valley School District.

Every finish on the interior was hand-selected by a designer and features custom bronze handrails, spindles and fixtures throughout the estate. “They are one-of-a-kind bronze,” said McClung.

The primary bedroom, with its opulent finishes, has cashmere carpet. “It’s just gorgeous, wool is such a fine level of carpet, but I’ve not seen cashmere carpet until this home,” McClung said.

Exotic marble and stonework is used in rooms throughout the home including the kitchen and lower-level bar area.

A library with floor to ceiling bookcases is lined with leather-bound books which were hand-stained to blend with the finishes in the room.

“The kitchen is beautifully designed with integrated, hidden appliances, high-end gourmet appliances, exotic marble counter tops,” McClung said. “The walls in the dining room are lined in fabric and It’s just so unique.”

The lower level of the home was designed for fun and entertaining. It features a temperature controlled wine cellar with a barrel ceiling, mosaic tile, alder wood cabinets and custom stonework. The wine cellar is adjacent to the eight-seat movie theater screening room, a full-service bar and an entertainment area. A workout room has also been incorporated into the home.

“The setting is spectacular,” said McClung. “You have expansive views on all sides, ponds, country living and it’s just 15 minutes from the heart of Johnson County.”

A stunning west-facing outdoor living space complete with infinity-edge pool, spa, cabana. outdoor seating and kitchen awaits the home’s next owners.

“The outdoor space is breathtaking, it feels like a private resort, it’s luxury living,” said McClung. “There are expansive grounds for kids to play golf and run while others are swimming. It’s just a haven for families.”

Rolling hills, trees and ponds stocked with fish dot the property. In addition to a four-car garage, two large barns with concrete floors are suitable for entertaining or storage of your private car collection.

Other amenities include a geothermal heat system, a whole-house generator and an elevator connecting all three-floors.

“Initially, COVID has made this difficult,” said McClung, a longtime real estate agent. “But COVID has brought in buyers that want to get out of the big cities and into expansive homes and we’ve had an uptick in people from out of state viewing homes.” She added that there has been very positive interest from locals and from the out of state buyers, “ said McClung, who markets many upper bracket homes.

Watch the video above for a tour of the property.