The Star’s endorsements for KC mayor, City Council and pre-K in Tuesday’s elections

Kansas City voters face important decisions Tuesday as they select the top two candidates in the races for mayor and City Council in the primary election.
Choices will be difficult. Several races are crowded — and very competitive.
Here are our recommendations in contested primaries:
Mayor
There are 11 candidates in this race. The top two vote-getters will face off in June.
We recommend Alissia Canady and Phil Glynn.
Both candidates have demonstrated impressive independence during the campaign this spring. Canady has offered thoughtful proposals for addressing violent crime, and she has been a vocal critic of excessive incentives for developers. Her experience on the City Council, coupled with her outside-the-box thinking, make her a compelling change agent for this moment.
Glynn’s work developing housing in Native American communities provides just the expertise the city will need in addressing its shortfall of affordable housing options. His energy and focus are impressive and he, too, would provide a needed check on unneeded taxpayer subsidies for development.
3rd District
There are six candidates competing for this in-district council seat. We recommend Joseph Jackson and Melissa Robinson.
Jackson served on the Kansas City Public School board, while Robinson is the outgoing chair of the board. Both will be able to provide colleagues with valuable perspective if education becomes an issue at City Hall.
Jackson wants to revitalize neighborhoods by turning vacant homes into affordable housing. Robinson promises to improve access to city projects for minority and women contractors.
4th District
There are three highly-qualified candidates in the primary. We recommend Eric Bunch and Geoff Jolley.
Bunch is a co-founder of a nonprofit that promotes and protects pedestrians and bicyclists in Kansas City. That relevant experience has prepared him well to serve on the City Council.
Jolley is a firefighter and former aide to U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver. Kansas City will soon face critical discussions about pensions and employee benefits, and Jolley can provide important insights in those debates.
4th District at-large
We endorse incumbent Katheryn Shields and Austin Strassle in this primary, which includes three candidates.
Shields has shown a keen understanding of the city’s challenges and an ability to address them on the council. Strassle would bring an outsider’s enthusiasm and a deep commitment to social justice to the job.
5th District
In this five-candidate field, we recommend Edward Bell and Ryana Parks-Shaw.
Bell has promised to be an independent voice for improvements on Kansas City’s East Side, an advocate who is willing to diverge from the traditional political hierarchy in struggling neighborhoods. That will be enormously helpful on the council.
Parks-Shaw promises to work on basic services, a key need in the 5th District.
5th District at-large
Our recommendations are incumbent Lee Barnes and Erik Dickinson in this race.
Barnes says he will refocus his work on priorities such as affordable housing. Dickinson has worked extensively with young Kansas Citians, who are too often neglected at City Hall.
Question 1 Pre-K sales tax
We recommend a no vote on Question 1, which would enact a three-eighths-cent sales tax for 10 years to fund early childhood education in Kansas City.
Broadly speaking, an investment in pre-K education is needed. But this proposal is too expensive, too unwieldy and hurts poorer residents. Voters should reject this plan and pursue other options.
The Star is partnering with the nonprofit Verify More on candidate background checks, and you can visit their website to see the results of that screening process.
