Kansas City police identify bodies of two missing men found near Longview Lake

Kansas City police have identified two men whose bodies were found Wednesday in a wooded area near Longview Lake as Keith Wasmer and Micheal Brewer, who had been reported missing by relatives.
Police have not said how the men died but are investigating their deaths as homicides.
Arriving officers were led to the bodies near the 12500 block of Raytown Road after receiving a call.
Relatives soon arrived as investigators combed through the woods searching for clues and gathering evidence.
Family members said Wasmer and Brewer were last known to be near the lake. The two men discussed picking up a friend nearby.
Charlsea Brewer, who is Keith Wasmer’s girlfriend and Micheal’s sister, said she spoke with Keith Wasmer about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, the day the two went missing. Keith Wasmer told her he had just driven to Longview Lake.
Keith Wasmer had recently been awarded a large medical settlement. Charlsea Brewer speculated that the money may have been a motive to kill.
