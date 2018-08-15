Kansas City police investigate two bodies found near Longview Lake

Kansas City police are investigating after two bodies were found Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area in the 12500 block of Raytown Road, near Longview Lake.
Arriving officers were led to the bodies after receiving a call. Police have not said how the two people died. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene gathering evidence.
The bodies were found deep in the woods near the lake.
Investigators are working with the Grandview Police Department to determine whether the deaths are connected to recent missing persons reports or a recent arrest by Kansas City police.
This is a developing story — check back for updates.
