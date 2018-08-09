Kansas City police identify man fatally shot by officer during disturbance at home

Kansas City police have released the name of a 47-year-old man who was fatally shot by officers responding to a disturbance call Monday night at a Northland home.

An officer shot Martin Wilson after Wilson allegedly threatened police with a handgun, according to a written statement from the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the home in the 2400 block of Northeast 34 Court. They encountered Wilson, who was armed with a handgun and reportedly threatened to harm himself.

Wilson’s parents were at the home and were reported to be in danger.

SIGN UP

Police located Wilson inside the home. Officers trained in crisis intervention were called to the home and spoke to Wilson before the shooting.

According to police, Wilson threatened officers with a handgun. An officer fatally shot him.

The shooting occurred about four minutes after officers arrived.

A written statement from the Police Department on Tuesday said the officer was “forced” to shoot Wilson.