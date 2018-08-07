Kansas City police fatally shot a man during a disturbance at a Northland home in the 2400 block of Northeast 34 Court. Police said the man threatened officers with a handgun. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in the area in October 2014.
Kansas City police fatally shoot man during disturbance at Northland home

By Aaron Randle, Ian Cummings And Glenn E. Rice

August 07, 2018

Kansas City police fatally shot a man while responding to a disturbance at a Northland home Monday night, according to police.

Officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. to the home in the 2400 block of Northeast 34 Court, where a man armed with a handgun was reportedly threatening to harm himself.

After locating the armed man in the home, officers were talking with him when he threatened them with the handgun, according to police.

An officer shot the man. A written statement from the Police Department early Tuesday morning said the officer was “forced” to shoot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Police said more information about the shooting will be released as the investigation continues.

