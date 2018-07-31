Company plans 1,000 jobs over five years in new office building at 95th and Metcalf

Shamrock Trading Corp. announced Tuesday that it will build a $250 million office building across the street from its Overland Park location, creating 1,000 jobs over the next five years that will pay an average salary of $56,000.
The announcement came at the site where the new building will stand: the former Overland Park French Market. Shamrock bought the 30-acre property earlier in July. It’s now mostly a hilly parking lot overlooking the company’s current offices.
Shamrock is a freight brokerage and logistics firm whose subsidiaries include Ryan Transportation, RTS Financial and ProTransport.
“This is something that’s really going to be an anchor in this community for 50 years,” Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer said at the announcement, which was also attended by Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach and Shamrock CEO Bill Ryan.
Colyer, who is running for re-election, touted the project as one of the largest job creation announcements on the Kansas side of the metropolitan area in recent years.
Although the Kansas unemployment rate is so low — at 3.4 percent in March, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — the project will attract employees because of the high-paying job opportunities, Colyer said.
Shamrock will be able to lean on graduates of area universities and colleges, said Ed Eilert, Johnson County chairman.
The planned 750,000-square-foot project is receiving a small amount of incentives from both the city and the state, Colyer said, but he declined to provide details. The negotiations are complex and ongoing, he said, because it’s such a large project.
