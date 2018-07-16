OP company buys land at 95th and Metcalf, considering large office expansion

Shamrock Trading Corp., a fast-growing Overland Park company, bought 30 acres of vacant land at the northeast corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue and has suggested it may build multiple office buildings to support its growing employee count.
Shamrock, a freight brokerage and logistics firm that got its start in 1986, bought from Lane4 Property Group what had been a K-Mart and other retailers that have been out of business. The Red Lobster and Olive Garden restaurants were not part of the deal.
Tom Sullivan, chief executive, said the newly bought land could be where the company builds new offices to accommodate corporate growth.
“This location could be ideal for the expansion of our current campus,” Sullivan said in a statement.
Shamrock employs 700 at its Overland Park headquarters; the company says headcount has grown 175 percent since 2014.
Shamrock’s headquarters are at 93rd and Metcalf in was once referred to as the Glenwood Place office towers. The company in 2012 bought the buildings, which were previously occupied by Sprint, and renovated them.
Shamrock’s subsidiaries include Ryan Transportation, RTS Financial and ProTransport.
Lane4, the seller, owned the land for five years. The Kansas City-based real estate firm had led the redevelopment of the Metcalf South Shopping Center near 95th and Metcalf.
“This project could mark a huge boost to the economic development engine in Johnson County, and it represents a potential catalyst to retail and residential plans in the Overland Park area,” said Owen Buckley, president of Lane4.
