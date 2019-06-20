The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor Offer Sizzling Summer Savings

Current inventory at The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor includes the highly desired Crestwood. This home is located at 2405 W. 146th Street and includes many upgrades that will surely delight the buyer.

Nestled in southern Leawood at 148th Street and Kenneth Road, The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor is the newest and final addition to the charming, highly sought-after neighborhood of Leabrooke.

Currently this boutique style subdivision, featuring a collection of 30 spacious, maintenance-provided lots, is offering a Sizzling Summer Savings package worth $10,000 on the select 12 homes currently under construction. Buyers can put this sizzling savings toward a back yard enhancement package that could include a fence, fire pit, expanded patio and lots of extra lush landscaping. If buyers would prefer to keep the sizzle inside of their home, the savings could be used to add an entertainment package in the finished lower level that could include a theater room with comfy seating and surround sound. Buyers have the ability to use this generous savings any way they would like simply by telling the builder what their heart desires.

Upon entering the model home, The Crestwood, the buyer is immediately welcomed by the spacious foyer, enveloped by both a beautiful wood beamed and coffered ceiling complete with recessed lighting. The many upgrades showcase for the buyer a few of the endless possibilities and “wow” elements available, including (but not limited to) a farmhouse sink and under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen, a gorgeous tub in the master bedroom, a laundry room sink, trusses on the dining room ceiling and stylish wood treatments on the master bedroom wall.

The living room features a see-through fireplace with stunning floor-to-ceiling stone including a hearth flanked by towering windows. A covered lanai awaits as well with the exterior fireplace also boasting floor-to-ceiling stone. Descending the interior foyer stairs, the walkout lower level features a comfortable family room with a custom designed wall bar, a generous third bedroom, a full bathroom and a finished bonus room that would be an ideal theater.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Exclusively built by two celebrated home builders, Allure Luxury Homes with Rocky Rhodes and Lindy Rhodes, and Dan Taylor of Taylor Sterling Construction, and marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, the Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor features lots situated within gently winding cul-de-sac streets and carefully designed to accommodate a variety of generous two- and three-car garages, reverse 1 1/2-story floor plans, many of which are available in daylight and walkout lower levels.

Buyers will find spacious open living and high ceilings featuring a variety of hand-crafted finishes. To meet the high demand of “one floor living,” the design teams have captured the art of luxury and convenience, creating an uncompromised interior flow, flawlessly connecting all the major living components.

Each unique villa plan has been thoughtfully designed around 3,200 square feet of generous living space including a private master bedroom complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom featuring a zero-entry shower, spacious closet and laundry room. In addition, each plan includes a private, main level flex room that can be used as a second bedroom or an office depending on the needs of the buyer. The main floor also boasts a gourmet kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop with vented hood and an abundant living room centered on a hand-laid fireplace, all of which is enveloped by soaring floor-to-ceiling windows, and doors leading to an outdoor oasis complete with a covered living space.

All plans include additional lower level living space with a family room, bedroom and private bathroom. The extensive lower level affords the ability to easily expand and add a fourth bedroom, an entertaining space including a bar, a theater, an exercise room or whatever the buyer may desire. The Norwood floor plan allows the buyer the ability to add fourth and fifth bedrooms in the lower level should additional living space be preferred.

Residents here are also just footsteps away from Leabrooke’s desirable amenities, which include a clubhouse with workout room, pool, sports court with tennis and basketball, a stocked fishing pond and nature walking trails. The community is only minutes from fine shopping, hospitals and award-winning Blue Valley Schools.

Allure Luxury Homes has been building and developing in many fine neighborhoods throughout the metro area for years. Taylor Sterling Construction is the builder behind the now completed section of Leabrooke Town Manor townhomes. Together they have several homes encompassing a variety of floor plans in various phases of construction, along with several lots, available to choose from.

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor offers one of the last places to build in Leawood.

Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor





Location: Kenneth Road (State Line) and 148th St. in Leawood.

Prices: Starting at upper 500,000’s.



Contact: Marketed Exclusively by ReeceNichols, 913-851-7300. Call Patty Hummel at 913-636-1868 or Tricia Foil at 913-375-4685 with questions or to request a private showing. Open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. or by appointment

Web: ltmvillas.com