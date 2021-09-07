By giving Monica Lewinsky a voice, this up-and-coming actress may redefine her own

Beanie Feldstein was halfway through a 10-month odyssey into the mind of Monica Lewinsky this past spring when, at a Los Angeles traffic light, the actress looked to her right, caught a glimpse of a middle-aged brunette in a turning car and convinced herself she had just spotted the real-life counterpart to her on-screen character.

“My partner looked at me with so much pity,” Feldstein says of her girlfriend, film producer Bonnie Chance Roberts. “She was like, ‘Bean, all you think about all day is Monica. You eat, sleep, breathe, brush your teeth — you do everything thinking about Monica. Not every woman with dark hair in L.A. is Monica.’”

Roberts had a point. The task of playing Lewinsky in the FX limited series “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 7, had plunged Feldstein into Monica mania. When she wasn’t on set, Feldstein was dissecting the transcripts from Lewinsky’s grand jury testimony, listening to the infamous Linda Tripp tapes and poring over the biography “Monica’s Story,” which she carried in her backpack every day for two years after booking the role.

Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp and Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” Tripp secretly recorded calls with Lewinsky and submitted the tapes to independent counsel Kenneth W. Starr. Tina Thorpe FX

Even Feldstein’s playlist was packed with music Lewinsky enjoyed in the late ’90s, at the time of her affair with President Bill Clinton and his subsequent impeachment (think the “Rent” and “Les Misérables” cast albums). But that immersion only made Feldstein more confident in her convictions. So she texted Lewinsky — whom she had seen in person just once, a year earlier — to ask if that had been the former White House intern hanging a right in Southern California traffic.

Feldstein remembers anticipation, then affirmation: “That was me,” Lewinsky responded.

“She drove by in like 0.5 seconds, and she was wearing sunglasses,” Feldstein recalls. “So there was zero basis. But I was like, ‘I would know her anywhere.’ I’m an extension of her, she’s an extension of me. It was very funny — we’re very cosmically linked at this point.”

“We’ll know each other for always,” Lewinsky adds in an email with The Washington Post, “and I’m a lucky person for that.”

While “Impeachment” sets out to redefine tired perceptions of Lewinsky, who as a young woman was subjected to gaslighting, legal pressure and media mockery because of her relationship with Clinton, Feldstein finds herself amid a reinvention of her own. As a Broadway belter and indie comedy darling — lauded for high school films “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart” — the 28-year-old sings a different tune while channeling Lewinsky’s torment in the Ryan Murphy-produced drama series.

In “Booksmart,” Molly (Beanie Feldstein, left) and Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) realize they need to add some fun to their studious ways. (For Kansas City fans: The high school principal was played by Jason Sudeikis.) Francois Duhamel Annapurna Pictures

“Well, I’m not next to a locker, which is brand new for me,” Feldstein says during a late August video chat from her parents’ Los Angeles home, less than a week after she wrapped filming. “But as everyone does, I am getting older and more mature, so I think I surprised myself with this. Because my mission has been to honor Monica’s experience, I had to go to deeper places than I’ve ever been asked to go on-screen.”

Like the first two installments of the “American Crime Story” anthology — 2016’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson” and 2018’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace” — “Impeachment” is an ensemble effort. Feldstein largely shares the screen with Clive Owen as Clinton and Sarah Paulson as Tripp, the Pentagon employee who secretly recorded calls with Lewinsky and submitted the tapes to independent counsel Kenneth W. Starr.

Although “Impeachment’s” 10 episodes examine myriad key players from Clinton’s impeachment, and use the saga to interrogate broader issues of partisan politics, a sensationalized media landscape and pre-#MeToo power dynamics, Feldstein’s rendition of Lewinsky is the empathetic center of the maelstrom. That focus heaped responsibility on the actress, who points out that her 23-day shooting schedule for the sixth episode alone — a Murphy-directed pressure cooker in which a frightened Lewinsky spends the day at the Pentagon City mall under the watch of FBI agents and independent counsel lawyers — nearly equaled the 25 days in which she filmed “Booksmart.”

“It was just so much repetition, day in and day out, and so, so much emotion had to be vibrating at the surface,” Paulson says. “Beanie would be the first to tell you this is not her genre. This is not what she has spent the launching of her career doing. But for Beanie, it was so important, no matter how tired she was, no matter how emotionally spent she was, to just do another one for Monica.”

Beanie Feldstein at the Sept. 1 premiere, of “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” in which she plays Monica Lewinsky. “As everyone does, I am getting older and more mature, so I think I surprised myself with this,” Feldstein said. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP

A child when the impeachment scandal unfolded, Feldstein acknowledges she had a rudimentary understanding of the events when she was staying in London in June 2019, got a call from an unknown American number, and answered to hear Murphy offering her the part of Lewinsky and a producer role. But as Feldstein gleaned the public impressions of Lewinsky, who also serves as a producer on the show, she discovered “a false and flat and unkind portrait of a very young person who deserved better.”

“What I loved most about Monica at that time — obviously, this was 24 years ago — was she was a bundle of complexities,” Feldstein explains. “She was super savvy and yet really wide-eyed. She was very confident and yet very insecure. And she’s all of these in equal parts.”

So Feldstein leaped at the opportunity to give a voice to a public figure who, because of the immunity deal with Starr’s office, was handcuffed in her ability to speak out. Feldstein also picked up on parallels between Lewinsky’s upbringing and her own — they’re both Jewish, both grew up in West Los Angeles and both were theater kids — and related to the idea of a fresh-out-of-college woman stumbling her way through the world.

“Beanie managed to capture not only a unique period of time for young adults — when you’ve reached that exalted status of ‘adulthood’ and think you know everything about how the world works and are keen to flex your independence muscles — but also a time for me personally where I straddled naivete and savviness, innocence and sexual agency, and depth but not maturity,” Lewinsky says, noting the Pentagon City scenes as especially evocative. “The end of that episode was so real for me in her portrayal (that) I sobbed.”

Monica Lewinsky at the Sept. 1 premiere of “Impeachment: American Crime Story” in Hollywood. She is a producer on the limited series. Chris Pizzello Invision/AP

After meeting Lewinsky in March 2020 — just ahead of “Impeachment’s” original start of shooting, before the pandemic delayed production to that October — Feldstein stayed in touch with her over text and the video messaging app Marco Polo. When it came to discussing the series, however, Feldstein trusted the scripts and focused on more subtle inquiries, such as Lewinsky’s nail polish color and her go-to coffee order at the time (a nonfat latte, for the record).

The resulting performance brings layers to Lewinsky, exuding sensuality and nervy charm in early episodes before her world rapidly unravels. As transformative as the part is, “Impeachment” head writer Sarah Burgess didn’t shy from wielding Feldstein’s shrewd comic instincts as another tool to evoke Lewinsky’s humanity.

“I did think a lot about Beanie embodying that role and the things I had loved Beanie in: ‘Hello, Dolly!’ (on Broadway), ‘Booksmart,’ ‘Lady Bird’ — that warmth and intelligence and wit,” Burgess says. “The way Beanie can use intensity and self-awareness for comedy and how that makes you also love a character, I thought of all those things in writing Monica.”

President Clinton and Monica Lewinsky hug at the White House in 1996. File photo

For all of Feldstein’s on-screen ambitions, she emphasizes that musical theater remains her first love. Sure enough, her next announced endeavor is the role of Fanny Brice in the first Broadway production of “Funny Girl” in 58 years, set to open next spring. When Feldstein calls Brice a “lifelong obsession,” there’s no hyperbole — she dressed as the comedian for her “Funny Girl”-themed third birthday party and has the photographic evidence to prove it.

“I was lucky enough very early in my career to work alongside Laurie Metcalf and Tracy Letts in ‘Lady Bird,’ and I remember looking at them and just thinking, ‘They transcend medium,’ ” Feldstein says of those Tony-winning co-stars. “That’s my dream — to always go back to the theater, but always continue storytelling on television and in movies.”

In a happy fusion of her stage and screen work, Feldstein’s next film is an adaptation of the Tony-winning play “The Humans,” which premieres Sept. 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival. She has another screen gig lined up long-term: Richard Linklater’s take on the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along,” which is being shot in spurts over the next 20 years. If the “Impeachment” verdict is anything like the first two “American Crime Story” seasons, which combined to claim 16 Emmys, more dramatic roles are soon headed Feldstein’s way.

Reflecting on her comedy-to-drama pivot, Feldstein understands it’s well-trodden territory. In fact, she can look to her own family for a blueprint: Her older brother, actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill, broke through with the high school laugher “Superbad” before delivering Oscar-nominated performances in “Moneyball” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Crediting her accountant father and costume designer mother with fostering a craving for the uncomfortable, she declares that “the Feldsteins are all about defying expectations.” Inspired by “Lady Bird” filmmaker Greta Gerwig and “Booksmart” director Olivia Wilde, Feldstein aims to write and direct down the road. Citing her empowering experience on “Impeachment” and her sociology studies at Wesleyan University, she also wants to continue telling stories that can make social change.

“I feel like it’s Beanie Feldstein’s world and we’re just living in it,” Paulson says. “Up until now, we’ve only seen one branch of her talent tree, and this is giving us another branch making a more full, complete tree. It’s a tree I hope to sit under, and watch her work from that vantage point for many years to come.”