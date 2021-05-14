Ding-dong COVID’s dead? Kansas City Ballet new season to feature ‘Oz,’ ‘Nutcracker’

“Someday I’ll wish upon a star and wake up where the clouds are far behind me …”

So sang Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Likewise, the Kansas City Ballet on Friday announced its 2021-2022 season, giving us hope that perhaps the COVID-19 clouds will soon be far behind us. It’s a season to gladden the heart, marking the return of “The Nutcracker” and two of the ballet’s most popular productions, “Dracula” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

The season starts with “Celts” Oct. 15-24, a program of diverse works, including Edwaard Liang’s “Wunderland”; the title work, “Celts” by Lila York, set to recorded music by The Chieftains, William J. Ruyle, Bill Whelen and Mason Daring; and George Balanchine’s neoclassical masterpiece “Serenade” with music by Tchaikovsky.

“Wunderland” will feature a collaboration with the awesome Opus 76 Quartet playing music by Philip Glass. Founded by violinist Keith Stanfield, the group has become one of Kansas City’s premier musical ensembles.

Most of the other music for the ballet’s performances will be performed live by the Kansas City Symphony conducted by the redoubtable Ramona Pansegrau, the company’s music director.

The Kansas City Ballet had to cancel its annual “Nutcracker” this past season, but it’s set to return in December. Kansas City Ballet

It felt like “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” last year when “The Nutcracker” was canceled. Artistic Director Devon Carney’s spectacular production of the essential holiday classic, with music by Tchaikovsky, returns for a month of performances, Dec. 3-24. Now if the Grinch would just return our pantookas, dafflers and wuzzles.

In February, “Dracula” rises from the grave once again. First performed by the ballet in 2014, Carney’s first season with the company, “Dracula” was an unqualified hit. Gothic horror is a perfect fit for ballet. Just think of “Giselle” with its ghostly Wilis. Performances will be Feb. 18-27. With choreography by Michael Pink and music by Philip Feeney.

The Kansas City Ballet will reprise its wildly popular “The Wizard of Oz” in May 2022. Kansas City Ballet

The season will end with one of the ballet’s most spectacular productions, Septime Webre’s “The Wizard of Oz,” with music by Matthew Pierce. Everything about “Oz” works: the costumes, the sets, the music and the dancing. Performances will run next May 13-22. Many of us were hoping the ballet would revive the production, which was created for the Kansas City Ballet, and it seems our wish has been granted. Thank you, Glinda!

In addition, the ballet will once again present its “New Moves” March 24-27, showcasing contemporary ballet.

Single tickets go on sale Aug. 30. All performances are at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, except New “New Moves,” which is at Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, 500 W. Pershing Road. For more information and show times, see kcballet.org or 816-931-8993.

