A new ballgame: Kansas City’s Lyric Opera returning to in-person shows with ‘Baseball’

“Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” will be presented in May at the Lyric Opera’s Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building. Lyric Opera of Kansas City

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City will take a swing at producing a baseball show for its first live, in-person performances since the pandemic took hold more than a year ago.

Deborah Sandler, the Lyric Opera’s general director and CEO, has announced four limited-capacity performances of an all-new original production called “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” in May at the Lyric Opera’s Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.

The 70-minute revue will feature a variety of songs about baseball in styles ranging from opera to jazz, musical theater and pop music with documentary-style narration.

The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 7-8 and 13-14 at $30 per ticket (advance sales only).

In addition, the Lyric Opera’s Soundscapes in the City, a series of short outdoor concerts that began in the fall, will resume this spring. Scheduled are performances at 2 and 3:30 p.m. April 17 at Powell Gardens and 6 p.m. April 29 at Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, with other dates to be announced.

“Baseball” will be the Lyric Opera’s second crack at a limited-audience live show since the pandemic began. A December surge in cases caused performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at the Frost building to be replaced by a filmed version that was available virtually.

“The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” and “Carmen,” originally announced as part of the 2020-21 season, were postponed.

For more information and tickets, see kcopera.org.