Performing Arts
A new ballgame: Kansas City’s Lyric Opera returning to in-person shows with ‘Baseball’
The Lyric Opera of Kansas City will take a swing at producing a baseball show for its first live, in-person performances since the pandemic took hold more than a year ago.
Deborah Sandler, the Lyric Opera’s general director and CEO, has announced four limited-capacity performances of an all-new original production called “Baseball: A Musical Love Letter” in May at the Lyric Opera’s Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building.
The 70-minute revue will feature a variety of songs about baseball in styles ranging from opera to jazz, musical theater and pop music with documentary-style narration.
The shows are scheduled for 7 p.m. May 7-8 and 13-14 at $30 per ticket (advance sales only).
In addition, the Lyric Opera’s Soundscapes in the City, a series of short outdoor concerts that began in the fall, will resume this spring. Scheduled are performances at 2 and 3:30 p.m. April 17 at Powell Gardens and 6 p.m. April 29 at Meadowbrook Park in Prairie Village, with other dates to be announced.
“Baseball” will be the Lyric Opera’s second crack at a limited-audience live show since the pandemic began. A December surge in cases caused performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at the Frost building to be replaced by a filmed version that was available virtually.
“The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” and “Carmen,” originally announced as part of the 2020-21 season, were postponed.
For more information and tickets, see kcopera.org.
Comments