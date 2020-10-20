Kansas City Ballet steps up to fill ‘Nutcracker’ void with new holiday show

The Kansas City Ballet will dance for the holidays after all.

The ballet’s wildly popular annual production of “The Nutcracker” was canceled in early July along with the rest of the 2020 schedule because of COVID-19. But the company and artistic director Devon Carney have announced they will present “The Holiday Show” in its stead — albeit to a limited audience.

The all-new one-hour show will run Dec. 4-20 at the Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity, where the capacity will be reduced from 180 to 50 seats per show for social-distancing purposes. “The Nutcracker” regularly fills the 1,800-seat Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets ($50-$100) will go on sale to the public Oct. 26 at kcballet.org or by calling 816-931-8993.