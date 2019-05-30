You still have a shot to buy KC ‘Hamilton’ tickets, but better break out the Benjamins

‘My Shot’: A montage from ‘Hamilton’ After its huge success on Broadway, "Hamilton" expanded to Chicago, where it has been playing in an open-ended run since October 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After its huge success on Broadway, "Hamilton" expanded to Chicago, where it has been playing in an open-ended run since October 2016.

Despite the mad rush for a chance to see “Hamilton” in Kansas City, tickets are still not sold out. But they aren’t cheap.





When tickets for the Broadway touring production went on sale May 6, prices started as low as $71, with a select number of $435 seats available.





And now? On Wednesday afternoon, prices for the first Saturday night of the run were as high as $600 on Ticketmaster. Yet on some weekdays, the price for a single ticket was as low as $81.

Quantity and price are “very fluid,” said Leslie Broeker, president of the Midwest region of Broadway Across America.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“When you go and look for tickets, I’d advise to keep checking and don’t give up,” she said. More tickets may be made available closer to opening night, she said.

“Hamilton” will be coming to the Music Hall downtown for almost three weeks — June 18 to July 7 — and so far no days are sold out. Broecker said the first week is the “tightest,” meaning there is not much luck for potential buyers. More tickets are available the other two weeks.





But Broecker added, “be sure as we get closer that people are aware they’re buying from a legitimate source. … It makes me nervous for people.”





Lin-Manuel Miranda’s revolutionary, Tony Award-winning musical blends rap and other genres to tell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Performances are nightly Tuesdays through Sundays, with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays.





For people who are still discouraged about buying tickets, there is still one last-ditch effort to get seats for $10. Kansas City is expected to offer a lottery, as other stops on the “Hamilton” tour have. Before each performance, 35 to 40 lucky winners will get the chance to buy those last-minute tickets. Details will be announced soon.

Broecker suggests a few tips to help theatergoers enjoy the show:

Do a little research on Alexander Hamilton, the Schuyler sisters (Hamilton married one of them) and Aaron Burr (the man who shot him).

And, Broecker said, “listen to the score beforehand. It’s very layered, and you can easily miss what’s on stage when your brain is thinking so fast.”