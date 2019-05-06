‘Hamilton’ tickets go on sale in Kansas City — will it sell out?

‘My Shot’: A montage from ‘Hamilton’ After its huge success on Broadway, "Hamilton" expanded to Chicago, where it has been playing in an open-ended run since October 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After its huge success on Broadway, "Hamilton" expanded to Chicago, where it has been playing in an open-ended run since October 2016.

Roughly 40,000 tickets went on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Monday for the touring production of “Hamilton” coming to Kansas City, and people were prepared.

Besides those who had registered earlier as verified fans to buy their tickets online, many showed up at Music Hall to buy their tickets in person.

Lolly and Tim Hindman drove from Lawrence.

“I’m a grown up but I’d cry,” Tim Hindman said about the prospect of not snagging some tickets.

Season ticket holders have already bought up about 12,500 tickets for the first week of the three-week run.

American history teacher Jerry Cannon drove from St. Louis.

“I thought I’m not going to chance it,” he said. “I’m driving to Kansas City.”

The winner of 11 Tony Awards comes to the Music Hall June 18 to July 7. Ticket prices range between $71 and $195, with a select number of $435 tickets available.

Organizers are not releasing the number of people who registered as verified fans, but some lamented on Twitter that they had been put on a wait list. And for one Sunday afternoon show, more than 1,000 people were waiting in a queue when tickets were released, while another show had about 500 in queue.