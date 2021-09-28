Coming to Kansas City: Shawn Mendes, Jeff Dunham, Tool, Alt J and Portugal. The Man

Singer Shawn Mendes will perform Sept. 26, 2022, with Tate McRae at the T-Mobile Center. Tickets will go on sale Oct. 7 Special to The Star

On sale Friday, Oct. 1

Silversun Pickups, Nov. 19, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Niko Moon with Kylie Morgan, Dec. 2, The Truman. $17-$34

Alt J and Portugal. The Man, Dec. 9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $53.50-$83.50

Walker Hayes, Dec. 18, MO Country. Ticket prices TBA.

On the Vine A weekly conversation between The Kansas City Star and the minority communities it serves, bringing you the news and cultural insights from across the Kansas City region and abroad, straight to your inbox every Thursday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tool with The Acid Helps, March 15, T-Mobile Center. Ticket prices TBA.

Amos Lee, April 26, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Alt J will perform with Portugal. The Man on Dec. 9 at Cable Dahmer Arena. File photo

On sale Monday, Oct. 4

Jeff Dunham, Dec. 28, T-Mobile Center. $50.50

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Jeff Dunham will bring his ventriloquism act to the T-Mobile Center on Dec. 28. Washington State Fair File photo

Upcoming on sale

Shawn Mendes with Tate McRae, Sept. 26, 2022, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$154.50. On sale Oct. 7.

Just announced

Moved from Granada: Badflower with Dead Poet Society and Teenage Wrist, Oct. 5, Bottleneck. $22

Moved from Uptown: St. Vincent, Oct. 7, GrindersKC. $35-$75

Moved from Granada: Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Liberty Hall. $25

Zach Bryan, Nov. 16, Uptown. $30-$162

Drag Queen Christmas, Dec. 19, Folly. $35-$150

Lil Tecca, March 3, Uptown. $35-$50

Parquet Courts, March 7, Liberty Hall. $25-$35

Also on sale

September

311 with Iya Terra, Sept. 30, GrindersKC. $45-$99

Amir El Saffar and the Two Rivers Ensemble, Sept. 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, Sept. 30, Knuckleheads. $20

Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole, Sept. 30, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

October

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$69.50

Bonzo Bash with Brandon Miller and Danielle Nicole, Oct. 1, Knuckleheads. $25

Chase Atlantic, Oct. 1, Liberty Hall. $22.50

Jamie Lin Wilson with Kaitlin Butts, Oct. 1, Knuckleheads. $20

Slaughter with L.A. Guns, Oct. 1, Ameristar. $27-$140

Brasstracks, Oct. 2, RecordBar. $17-$20

Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome, Oct. 2, GrindersKC. Sold out.

Isaiah Collier, Oct. 2, Gem Theater. $20-$30

Tommy Castro and Marcia Ball, Oct. 2, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$112.50

Unfit Wives with Pretend Friend, Oct. 3, Knuckleheads. $20

Badflower with Dead Poet Society and Teenage Wrist, Oct. 5, Bottleneck. $22

Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 5-6, Kauffman Center. $50-$150

Rival Sons, Oct. 5, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Birds Aren’t Real, Oct. 6, Granada. $30-$75

Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Oct. 6, Starlight. $39.95-$149.95

Buddy Guy with Ally Venable, Oct. 7, Knuckleheads. $62.50

City Morgue, Oct. 7, Granada. $20

Heather Land, Oct. 7, The Truman. $27-$99

Mac Sabbath, Oct. 7, Knuckleheads. $18

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33

Michael W. Smith, Oct. 7, Folly. $25-$75

Spafford, Oct. 7, Bottleneck. $20

St. Vincent, Oct. 7, GrindersKC. $35-$75

He$H with Bommer and Zia, Oct. 8, Granada. $15-$25

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. $50-$325

Jelly Roll, Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Bird Lives!” Oct. 8, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Motley Crucial and Poison Overdose, Oct. 8, Knuckleheads. $15

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. $39.75

Found a Job, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Liberty Hall. $25

Just What I Need and Rock Steady, Oct. 9, Knuckleheads. $15

Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. $20-$55

Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. $64-$184

Primus with Wolfmother, Oct. 9, GrindersKC. $37.50-$97

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing with Hannah Jadagu, Oct. 10, Granada. $25

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 10, Encore. $20

Local H, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $15

Erykah Badu, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$170

Rod Wave, Oct. 12, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Oct. 13, The Truman. $35-$70

Flipturn, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15

Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $25-$50

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Oct. 13, 1900 Building. $15-$25

Wayne “The Train” Hancock, Oct. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

The Front Bottoms, Oct. 14, Granada. $28

Maverick City, Oct. 14, Connection Point Church. Sold out.

Eli Young Band, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $35

Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$1127

Satsang with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Steel Panther, Oct. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. $40-$145

Alina Baraz, Oct. 16, Uptown. $30-$149

Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Oct. 16, Aztec. $20

Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 16, T-Mobile Center. $80-$1,500

Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. $20-$35

Rusko, Oct. 16, Aura. $25

Crystal Bowersox, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Winterlude, Bob Bowman, Oct. 17, Yardley Hall. $25

August Burns Red with Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$50

Black Label Society, Oct. 19, Uptown. $35-$45

In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with Ded and Raven Black, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Jake Miller, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $20

Judas Priest, Oct. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$298

Watkins Family Hour, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Marcus Lewis Big Band, Oct. 20, Black Box. $20-$30

$uicideboy$, Oct. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$59.50

LiveJazzKC Big Band, Oct. 20, The Warwick. $15-$65

Nurse Blake, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. $34.50-$59.50

Bahamas with Sam Weber, Oct. 21, The Truman. $25-$50

Dirt Monkey with Ravenscoon and Kumarion, Oct. 21, Granada. $20-$25

Mat Kearney, Oct. 21, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

Trey Kennedy, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$99

Aaron Lewis, Oct. 22, Ameristar. $57-$75

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra with Hanover, Germany, Big Band, Oct. 22, Yardley Hall. $35-$45

Nelly with Blanco Brown, Oct. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$125

Zomboy with Herobust, Tvboo and Eazybaked, Oct. 22, Uptown. $32.50-$55

A Cowtown Revival with Danielle Nicole Band, Danny Cox & Friends and more, Oct. 23, Folly. $40-$60

Dr. Dog, Oct. 23, The Truman. $27-$49

Kawehi, Oct. 23, Granada. $18

Ron White, Oct. 23, Ameristar. $70-$100

San Holo, Oct. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $23-$40

Bleachers, Oct. 24, Uptown. Sold out.

¡Mayday!, Oct. 24, Riot Room. $20

Terri Clark, Oct. 24, Knuckleheads. $38.50-$58.50

The Westerlies, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

“Yesterday and Today” — The Interactive Beatles Experience, Oct. 24, Yardley Hall. $25-$35

Walk the Moon, Oct. 25, The Truman. $38-$70

Blackberry Smoke, Oct. 26, Uptown. $35-$79

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Oct. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79

Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$25

Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Jimmie Vaughan, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$139.50

Peekaboo with Buku, Mize and more, Oct. 29, The Truman. $25-$55

Todd Snider, Oct. 29, Folly. $35-$45

We Came as Romans with The Devil Wears Prada and Dayseeker, Oct. 29, Granada. $25

Asleep at the Wheel, Oct. 30, Kauffman Center. $39-$59

Dayglow, Oct. 30, The Truman. $20-$25

Josh Turner, Oct. 30, Ameristar. $55-$170

MercyMe, Oct. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $30-$165

Strictly Alice and Almost Kiss, Oct. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Dude Perfect, Oct. 31, T-Mobile Center. $28-$202

November

Crumb, Nov. 1, Granada. $25

Doug Stone & The Stone Age Band, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$40

Theory of a Deadman with 10 Years, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$20

BeauSoleil with Michael Doucet, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $24.50

The Cactus Blossoms, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $20

Coin with Valley, Nov. 3, The Truman. $25-$75

Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley, Nov. 3, Madrid. $25

Gary Allan, Nov. 3, Uptown. $45-$99

Brett Young with Maddie & Tae and Filmore, Nov. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Jinjer with Suicide Silence, Nov. 4, Granada. $25-$133

K.U. Symphony Orchestra with Tiempo Libre, Nov. 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

Natalie Grant and Charlotte Gambill, Nov. 4, New Life Church, Oak Grove. $24.99-$49.99

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nov. 5, Uptown. $25-$75

The Brian McKnight 4, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$50

Leonid & Friends, Nov. 5, Ameristar. $20-$120

Willie Watson, Nov. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Commodores, Nov. 6, Ameristar. $57-$160

Darlene Love, Nov. 6, Yardley Hall. $35-$45

David Cross, Nov. 6, Liberty Hall. $41-$75

Habstrakt, Nov. 6, Aura. $20

Mary Gauthier with Jamiee Harris, Nov. 6, Knuckleheads. $35

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Nov. 7, RecordBar. $27.50-$30

Robbie Fulks, Nov. 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Nov. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$59

Winterlude, Kansas City and All That’s Jazz, Nov. 7, Yardley Hall. $25

Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 8, Lied Center. $19-$35

John Mark McMillan, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25

X Ambassadors with Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen, Nov. 8, The Truman. $25-$50

Every Time I Die with ’68 and Candy, Nov. 9, Granada. $22

Twiddle, Nov. 9, RecordBar. $22

The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. $45-$79

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Magic Beans, Nov. 10, The Truman. $25-$30

Silverstein with The Plot in You and Can’t Swim, Nov. 10, Granada. $25

Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

David Nail, Nov. 11, Knuckleheads. $20

Chuck Prophet, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Katt Williams, Nov. 12, T-Mobile Center. $59-$250

Queensryche, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$55

Umphrey’s McGee, Nov. 12, The Truman. $35-$70

“Whose Live Anyway,” Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Newsboys, Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. $15-$89.75

Revolucion De Amor, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Sam Baker Trio, Nov. 13, Folly. $15-$50

Abbamania, Nov. 14, Uptown. $25-$60

Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$79.50

Scribble Showdown, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$55

Cloud Nothings, Nov. 15, RecordBar. $17-$20

Julien Baker with DEHD and Katie Malco, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Louis C.K., Nov. 15, Uptown. $32-$77

Madison Beer, Nov. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Smallpools, Nov. 16, Encore. $22

Surfaces with Khai Dreams and Public Library Commute, Nov. 16, The Truman. $27-$50

Goose, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$50

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.95-$63

Caribou with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nov. 18, Granada. $27

The Happy Fits, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $15

Stephen Curtis Chapman, Nov. 18, Folly. $26-$75

Al Franken, Nov. 19, Uptown.$47-$167

Geoff Tate, Nov. 19, Knuckleheads. $27.50

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 19, Lied Center. $14-$35

Aaron Watson, Nov. 20, Uptown. $20-$40

Bob Jovi and Just What I Needed, Nov. 20, Aztec. $20

Colt Ford, Nov. 20, MO Country. $20-$30

Folly Frolic with Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery, Nov. 20, Folly. $40-$125

The Guess Who, Nov. 20, Ameristar. $35-$150

Ice Nine Kills with Bad Omens, Currents and Fame on Fire, Nov. 20, Granada. $30

Keith Sweat with Bell Biv DeVoe, Bobby Brown and more, Nov. 20, T-Mobile Center. $66-$175

Mayer Hawthorne, Nov. 20, The Truman. $25-$30

Susan Werner, Nov. 20, Yardley Hall. $25-$35

Lovelytheband and Sir Sly with Cannons, Nov. 21, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Richard Thompson, Nov. 21, Folly. $15-$50

Neck Deep, Nov. 22, The Truman. $27.50

Trampled Under Foot, Nov. 24, Knuckleheads. $45-$65

The Schwag, Nov. 25, Uptown. $15

Carmichael Musiclover and more, Nov. 26, Scottish Rite Temple. $40-$125

Hembree with Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear and Dreamgirl, Nov. 26, The Truman. $15-$20

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 27, Uptown. $20-$25

Playboi Carti, Nov. 28, Cable Dahmer Arena. $29.95-$74.95

Waterparks, Nov. 29, we The Truman. $28.50-$55

Noah Kahan, Nov. 30, The Truman. $22-$45

Purity Ring, Nov. 30, Granada. $26-$50

December

Jesse McCartney, Dec. 1, The Truman. $30-$60

Trailer Park Boys, Dec. 1, Uptown. $29.50-$202

Kip Moore with Gabe Lee, Dec. 2, Uptown. $35-$159

“The Price is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Monophonics, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $15-$20

Patton Oswalt, Dec. 3, Uptown. $47-$201

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3, Ameristar. $59.50-$89.50

Beabadoobee with Christian Leave, Dec. 4, The Truman. $20-$25

Carrot Top, Dec. 4, Ameristar. $30-$105

Tech N9ne, Dec. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$45

Ana Gasteyer, Dec. 5, Yardley Hall. $35-$45

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Jackson Browne, Dec. 5, T-Mobile Center. $62.50-128

The Joy Formidable, Dec. 5, Riot Room. $23-$25

Atreyu with Crown the Empire, Tetrarch and more, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$50

David Sedaris, Dec. 6, Kauffman Center. $58.21-$69.57

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah Holidays,” Dec. 7, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Gwar with Napalm Death and Eyehategod, Dec. 8, Granada. $30

Illenium, Dec. 9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $40.50-$50.50

Anderson East, Dec. 10, Madrid. $25-$89

David Benoit, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$55

The Driver Era, Dec. 10, The Truman. $25-$154

Home Free, Dec. 10, Uptown. $24.50-$87

Ridin’ the Storm Out, Dec. 11, Aztec. $20

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Dec. 11, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 11, Uptown. $29.75-$139.75

Jim Brickman, Dec. 14, Folly. $35-$75

Lindsey Buckingham, Dec. 15, Uptown. $35-$125

Maggie Rose, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Gary Gulman, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$35

Samantha Fish, Dec. 16, The Truman. $25-$50

Eileen Ivers, “A Joyful Christmas,” Dec. 17, Folly. $15-$50

Jackyl Family Reunion, Dec. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $17-$22

The Floozies, Dec. 18, Uptown. $25-$45

Impractical Jokers, Dec. 18, T-Mobile Center. $52.50-$153

Making Movies, Dec. 18, The Truman. $25-$40

Tommy Emmanuel with Andy McKee, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 29, T-Mobile Center. $46.50-$96.50

Charley Crockett, Dec. 31, Granada. $30-$100

January

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145

Randy Rainbow, Jan. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$175

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55

Wolves in the Throne Room, Jan. 19, Granada. $21

Kacey Musgraves with King Princess and Muna, Jan. 21, T-Mobile Center. $35.50-145.50

Andrew Santino, Jan. 22, Uptown. $35-$177

The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105

“Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: Time Bubble Tour,” Jan. 22, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $34.50-$215

Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48

Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

#Imomsohard, Jan. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $40-$90

Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92

February

Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Feb. 3, Cable Dahmer Arena. $48-$79

Augustana, Feb. 4, Granada. $22

The Wombats, Feb. 5, The Truman. $25-$50

The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104

Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227

Everything Is Terrible! Feb. 10, RecordBar. $15

Lee Brice, Feb. 11, Ameristar. $78-$95

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50

Sleigh Bells, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$60

Erasure, Feb. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$89.50

The Kid Laroi, Feb. 15, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$50

Cautious Clay, Feb. 16, Riot Room. $20-$25

Manchester Orchestra, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28

Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169

Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15

Tyler, The Creator, Feb. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$99.50

The Weeknd, Feb. 19, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$425.75

Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225

Cheat Codes with Haywyre and Win and Woo, Feb. 23, Granada. $20-$26

Ghost with Volbeat and Twin Temple, Feb. 23, Cable Dahmer Arena. $43.50-$103.50

Crash Test Dummies, Feb. 24, Madrid. $45.50-$79.50

David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.

Maynard James Keenan and the band Tool will play March 15 at the T-Mobile Center. TRAVIS SHINN PHOTOGRAPHY File photo

March

K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27

Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115

The Staves, March 4, RecordBar. $25

Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60

Hiss Golden Messenger, March 7, RecordBar. $22

Eric Johnson, March 9, Madrid. $35-$55

War, March 11, Ameristar. $45-$60

Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Just the Two of Us,” March 12, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55

Tom Segura, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$99

Deafheaven, March 16, Granada. $22

Tones and I, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Candlebox, March 18, Ameristar. $35-$95

Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62

Steve Vai, March 18, Uptown. $47-$99

TobyMac, March 18-19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $24.75-$94.75

We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30

Hasan Minhaj, March 22, Music Hall. $44.50-$94.50

Trixie and Katya, March 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $41.75-$147.50

Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28

Killer Queen, March 26, Ameristar. $30-$45

Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50

The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30

Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50

Hippo Campus, March 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26-$28

KU Jazz Ensemble with special Camila Meza, March 29, Lied Center. $14-$25

Yola, March 29, Uptown. $27.50-$65

April

Brockhampton with Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN, April 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$75

New Morse Code, April 3, Lied Center. $16-$30

Iliza Shlesinger, April 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Greyson Chance, April 14, Bottleneck. $25-$65

Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55

Snail Mail, April 16, Liberty Hall. $25-$35

Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35

LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135

Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver, April 22, The Truman. $30-$55

Kathleen Madigan, April 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

Leon Bridges, April 30, Uptown. $59.50-$85

May

Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116

OMD, May 8, The Truman. $32.50-$59.50

Sherman Irby Duo, May 9, Lied Center. $19-$35

Flyover 2021, May 14, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Roaring KC,” May 14, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95

They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30

Eels, May 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

Molchat Doma, May 18, RecordBar. $18-$20

Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178

June-September 2022

AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

Matchbox Twenty, June 21, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150

Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22

Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50

The Dead South, Aug. 5, GrindersKC. $25-$75

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, Starlight. $45-$125

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com