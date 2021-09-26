Fleming, Bell, ‘Nutcracker’ and more: Guide to best of Kansas City’s fall arts season

Renowned soprano Renée Fleming will return to Helzberg Hall in November.

COVID-19 is casting a dark shadow over yet another classical music season. But this year, the dastardly virus is getting some pushback.

Proven tools, like masks and social distancing, are still in place for live performances, but now the arts community also has vaccines in its arsenal.

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is requiring proof of vaccination, and the Folly Theater is requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test that was taken within 72 hours of a performance. Other venues have similar protocols in place.

Nothing is 100% effective (as we have bitterly learned this past year), but these precautions are pretty darn close. For music lovers, COVID should not be an insurmountable barrier to enjoying some truly stellar live performances this fall in Kansas City.

And what performances there are to choose from. From the sonic spectacular “Scheherazade,” performed by our own world-class Kansas City Symphony, to one of the most famous divas in the world, Renée Fleming, this is a season not to be missed.

Here are some of the standouts coming this fall:

Violinist Joshua Bell will kick off the Harriman-Jewell Series next weekend. Phillip Knott

The Harriman-Jewell Series

The Harriman-Jewell Series had a bit of a COVID downer recently when the Boston Pops conducted by Keith Lockhart canceled their Oct. 29 concert, but there are plenty of other superstars still on the schedule. In fact, one of the biggest names in classical music will start the season on Oct. 2.

Violinist Joshua Bell and pianist Alessio Bax will give a recital in Helzberg Hall on Oct. 2. It should be a thrilling and moving occasion, as the Harriman-Jewell Series presents its first live, in-person concert in Helzberg Hall since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Nov. 18, the series will present one of the world’s most renowned divas, Renée Fleming.

“A patron recently asked me why we were bringing Renée back ‘again,’” said Clark Morris, executive and artistic director of the Harriman-Jewell Series. “Well, I watched quarterback Patrick Mahomes play for the Chiefs last Sunday, and I look forward to seeing him again this Sunday. Superstars can take you places you can’t go on your own and you can’t wait to get back to.”

Joshua Bell and Alessio Bax, 7 p.m. Oct. 2. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $25-$85.

Renée Fleming, 7 p.m. Nov. 18. Helzberg Hall. $25-$85.

For tickets, 816-415-5025 or hjseries.org.

Kansas City Symphony

Michael Stern, the transformative conductor of the Kansas City Symphony, is stepping down in 2023. So we have to savor all of his remaining performances.

Oct. 29, 30 and 31, Stern will lead the symphony in a meaty program highlighted by Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. Violinist Randall Goosby, who made a splash on a Harriman-Jewell Series Discovery Concert in 2019, will be the guest soloist for Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1.

In anticipation of Stern’s departure, guest conductors will be trying out for his job during the 2021-2022 season. Nov. 5, 6 and 7, Peter Oundjian will show his mettle by tackling one of the great symphonic showstoppers, “Scheherazade” by Nicolai Rimsky Korsakov.

Also on the program is a work by the African American composer Florence Price, who is at long last getting her due. And pianist Janice Carissa will be the soloist for Richard Strauss’ Burleske in D minor.

Michael Stern conducts Brahms, 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 and 2 p.m. Oct. 31. Helzberg Hall. $25-$92.

Peter Oundjian conducts Scheherazade, 8 p.m. Nov. 5 and 6 and 2 p.m. Nov. 7. Helzberg Hall. $25-$92.

For tickets, 816-471-0400 or kcsymphony.org.

The Romeros, aka “The Royal Family of the Guitar,” will perform in Yardley Hall in November. Courtesy Midwest Trust Center

Midwest Trust Center

Things will be heating up in the southern part of the metro on Nov. 12, when the Midwest Trust Center presents The Romeros at Yardley Hall. Known as “The Royal Family of the Guitar,” these four guitarists always put on a thrilling show. If you’re a guitar lover, this is a don’t-miss.

The Romeros, 8 p.m. Nov. 12. Yardley Hall, Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park. $35-$45. 913-469-9500 or jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.

Stanislav Ioudenitch, who founded Park University’s International Center for Music, will present his top students in concert in November. International Center for Music

Park University’s International Center for Music

When the creative genius of choreographer Jennifer Owen meets the rarefied virtuosity of the musicians of Park University’s International Center for Music, you know you’re in for something good. The Owen/Cox Dance Group will dance to the music of Brahms, Bach and Debussy as the musicians play live on stage on Oct. 9 and 10.

8 p.m. Oct. 9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10. Polsky Theatre, Johnson County $25. Tickets only available by phone: 913-469-4445.

There will be a student piano recital Nov. 19 at the 1900 Building.

But let’s get this straight. This isn’t like any other student piano recital. These are “students” of Van Cliburn International Piano Competition gold medalist Stanislav Ioudenitch. They’re already world class virtuosos even before Ioudenitch starts to mold them into competition powerhouses. To hear this level of pianism at this price point is just ridiculous. Avail yourselves of this rare opportunity.

7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. 1900 Building, 1900 Shawnee Mission Parkway Mission Woods. $10-$30. 1900bldg.com.

Friends of Chamber Music: Beowulf and Stile Antico

As an English literature major and a medievalist at heart, I am eagerly awaiting Benjamin Bagby’s incantatory performance of “Beowulf,” presented by the Friends of Chamber Music Oct. 29 at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Bagby, accompanying himself on a six-string harp, will sing the saga of the legendary hero in the original Anglo-Saxon. My medieval literature professor at Rockhurst, Father Burke, would have loved it.

Unfortunately, because of visa problems caused by COVID, Stile Antico, the superb English choral ensemble, will not be able to perform live in Kansas City on Dec. 9. This was a concert I was especially looking forward to.

But the Friends of Chamber Music have come up with a creative work-around. Stile Antico will provide video of some of the pieces they were going to perform, and the Kansas City Chorale, conducted by Charles Bruffy, will perform the rest. Popular local actor Robert Gibby Brand will provide narration between the pieces.

Benjamin Bagby’s “Beowulf,” 7:30 p.m. Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral, 415 W. 13th St. $35-$40.

Stile Antico and the Kansas City Chorale conducted by Charles Bruffy, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. The Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th. $35-$40.

For tickets, 816-561-9999 or chambermusic.org

Kansas City Chorale

Charles Bruffy will be busy in December. On Dec. 10 and 17 he’ll lead the Kansas City Chorale in a performance of Benjamin Britten’s St. Nicholas Cantata. The work relates the miracles of the OG St. Nicholas, like when he restored to life the three boys who were pickled by an evil butcher. A great alternative to the usual Santa lore of red-nosed reindeer and elfin homies.

7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 11 E, 40th St., and Dec. 17 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park. $20-$25. kcchorale.org

After an absence because of the pandemic, the Kansas City Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is scheduled to return in December. Kansas City Ballet

Kansas City Ballet

Oh, how we’ve missed those leaps and pirouettes. The Kansas City Ballet returns to the Muriel Kauffman Theatre from Oct. 15 to 24 with “Celts.” Lovers of “Riverdance” should thoroughly enjoy the headline piece, which is set to the music of the Chieftains. But there are other delights on the program, as well: George Balanchine’s romantic Serenade set to the music of Tchaikovsky and Edwaard Liang’s “Wunderland” with music performed by Kansas City’s top-notch Opus 76 Quartet.

A Christmas without “The Nutcracker” is like Christmas without fruitcake. Scratch that. “The Nutcracker” is way better than fruitcake. All the sugar plums, dancing mice, dancing snowflakes and pure magic of Devon Carney’s production return to the Muriel Kauffman Theatre this December. We missed you terribly.

“Celts,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23 and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. Muriel Kauffman Theatre, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $34-$114.

“Nutcracker,” Dec. 3 to 24. Muriel Kauffman Theatre $34-$144

For tickets, 816-931-8993 or kcballet.org.

The Lyric Opera of Kansas City’s holiday production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” told with Paul Mesner puppets and singers offstage, was available online only last year. This year it is set to be presented in person. Don Ipock

Lyric Opera of Kansas City

Last year as COVID surged, the Lyric Opera of Kansas City had to cancel its live, in-person performances of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” at the last minute. Although the streamed video of the performance captured some of the production’s magic, this year, opera-goers of all ages will be able to ooh and ahh at the life-size puppets up close and personal.

7:30 p.m. 2, 3, 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12. The Michael and Ginger Frost Production Arts Building, 1725 Holmes St. $35. 816-471-7344 or kcopera.org

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra

The Kansas City Jazz Orchestra will blow the roof off the house on Dec. 7 with Hallelujah Holidays at Helzberg Hall. The concert not only celebrates the festive season but also the sizzling Soul Jazz sound of the 1960s, which combined blues, soul, gospel and rhythm and blues.

7 p.m. Dec. 7. Helzberg Hall, Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. $33.50-$68.50 kcjo.org

You can reach Patrick Neas at patrickneas@kcartsbeat.com and follow his Facebook page, KC Arts Beat, at www.facebook.com/kcartsbeat.