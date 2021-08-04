Music News & Reviews

Rap artist Tyler, the Creator is bringing his arena tour to the Kansas City area

Tyler, The Creator will perform at Cable Dahmer Arena on Feb. 19 in support of his album “Call Me If You Get Lost.”
Tyler, The Creator will perform at Cable Dahmer Arena on Feb. 19 in support of his album “Call Me If You Get Lost.” File photo

Grammy Award-winning rap artist Tyler, The Creator is coming to the Kansas City area next year.

Tyler has announced that his 34-date tour in support of his album “Call Me If You Get Lost” will stop at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence on Feb. 19. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown will join Tyler on the tour, which will begin Feb. 10 in San Diego and concludes in April in Seattle.

Tyler, who won the Grammy for best rap album for “Igor” in 2020, was a headliner at Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park last week. “Igor” recently reached platinum status, meaning it has sold more than a million copies. “Call Me If You Get Lost” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Dan Kelly
Dan Kelly has been covering entertainment and arts news at The Star for 10 years. He previously worked at the Columbia Daily Tribune, The Miami Herald and The Louisville Courier-Journal. He also was on the University of Missouri School of Journalism faculty for six years, and he has written a historical novel, “Soaring with Vultures.”
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Entertainment

Carnegie Hall to reopen Oct 6 with Philadelphia Orchestra

August 04, 2021 11:18 AM

Entertainment

Editorial Roundup: U.S.

August 04, 2021 11:12 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service