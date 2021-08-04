Rap artist Tyler, the Creator is bringing his arena tour to the Kansas City area

Tyler, The Creator will perform at Cable Dahmer Arena on Feb. 19 in support of his album “Call Me If You Get Lost.” File photo

Grammy Award-winning rap artist Tyler, The Creator is coming to the Kansas City area next year.

Tyler has announced that his 34-date tour in support of his album “Call Me If You Get Lost” will stop at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence on Feb. 19. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 6. Vince Staples, Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown will join Tyler on the tour, which will begin Feb. 10 in San Diego and concludes in April in Seattle.

Tyler, who won the Grammy for best rap album for “Igor” in 2020, was a headliner at Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park last week. “Igor” recently reached platinum status, meaning it has sold more than a million copies. “Call Me If You Get Lost” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 when it was released.