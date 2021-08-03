Coming to Kansas City: Katt Williams, Illenium, Lucinda Williams, Madeleine Peyroux

Comedian Katt Williams will perform Nov. 12 at the T-Mobile Center. File photo

On sale Friday, Aug. 6

Madeleine Peyroux and Paula Cole, Sept. 30, Kauffman Center. $39-$69

Katt Williams, Nov. 12, T-Mobile Center. $59-$250

Poppy, Nov. 13, The Truman. $25-$50

Illenium, Dec. 9, Cable Dahmer Arena. $40.50-$50.50

Electronic artist Illienium, born Nicholas D. Miller, will perform Dec. 9 at Cable Dahmer Arena. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 6. File photo

Samantha Fish, Dec. 16, The Truman. $25-$50

Andrew Santino, Jan. 22, Uptown. Ticket prices TBA.

Just announced

Lucinda Williams, Sept. 16, Knuckleheads. $39.50

Lucinda Williams, whose appearance Aug. 3 at Azura Amphitheater with Jason Isbell was canceled, will play Sept. 16 at Knuckleheads. David McClister File photo

Eli Young Band, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $35

Zomboy with Herobust, Tvboo and Eazybaked, Oct. 22, Uptown. $32.50-$55

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Nov. 5, Uptown. $25-$75

Umphrey’s McGee, Nov. 12, The Truman. $35-$70

Umphrey’s McGee will perform Nov. 12 at The Truman. File photo

Upcoming on sale

Darlene Love, Nov. 6, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Winterlude, Kansas City and All That’s Jazz, Nov. 7, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Susan Werner, Nov. 20, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Ana Gasteyer, Dec. 5, Yardley Hall. Ticket prices TBA. On sale Sept. 14.

Also on sale

August

Foo Fighters with Radkey, Aug. 5, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$125

Paul Cauthen, Aug. 5, Knuckleheads. $25

Lady A, Aug. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $30-$395.50

Supertask, Aug. 6, Encore. $15-$22

Tanya Tucker with Erin Enderlin, Aug. 6, Knuckleheads. $48.50

Dermot Kennedy, Aug. 7, Uptown. $35-$277

Garth Brooks, Aug. 7, Arrowhead Stadium. $94.95

Mija, Aug. 7, Aura. $20

Quite Possibly, Aug. 7, RecordBar. $20-$25

Tech N9ne, Aug. 7, Kansas City Live! $27.50-$100

ZZ Top and Willie Nelson, Aug. 8, T Azura Amphitheater. $34.50-$274.50

Struggle Jennings with Brianna Harness and Caitlynne Curtis, Aug. 9, The Truman. $20-$40

My Baby, Aug. 10, Knuckleheads. $15

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid, Aug. 11, Grinders. $45-$99

Red Shahan, Aug. 11, Riot Room. $15

Shakey Graves with Tré Burt, Aug. 11, The Truman. $27-$54

Trace Adkins with Dusty Slay, Aug. 12, Missouri State Fair. $25-$35

Veil b2b Notlo, Aug. 12, Encore. $15-$20

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney, Aug. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$87.50

All Time Low with The Maine and Grayscale, Aug. 13, Kansas City Live! $25-$85

Conrank, Aug. 13, Encore. $20

Icewear Vezzo, Aug. 13, Firelight Lounge. $20-$75

Russell Dickerson with Cassadee Pope, Aug. 13, Missouri State Fair. $15-$30

Webbie, Aug. 13, BLVD Nights. $40-$100

William Clark Green, Aug. 13, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Boyz II Men with Kazual, Aug. 14, Missouri State Fair. $20-$40

Bryce Vine, Aug. 14, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

DaBaby, Aug. 14, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$199.50

Eddie Griffin, Aug. 14, Uptown. $39.50-$127

The Floozies with Emancipator, Aug. 14, Grinders. $25-$73

Mike Zito’s Big Damn Band with Tito Jackson, Aug. 14, Knuckleheads. $25

John 5, Aug. 15, Bottleneck. $22.50

Maks & Val: Stripped Down Tour, Aug. 15, Kauffman Center. $39.50-$74.31

Soul Asylum with Local H and Julia Hatfield, Aug. 15, Grinders. $30-$60

Corey Taylor with Cherry Bombs, Aug. 17, Grinders. $39.50-$75

Tyler Farr and Tenille Townes, Aug. 17, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30

The Beach Boys, Aug. 18, Missouri State Fair. $30-$40

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Aug. 18, Kauffman Center. $39.50

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage with Leroy Van Dyke, Aug. 19, Missouri State Fair. $20-$25

Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters, Aug. 20, Knuckleheads. $25-$45

Colter Wall with Charley Crockett and Tim Montana, Aug. 20, Missouri State Fair. $20-$30

Koe Wetzel, Aug. 20, Kansas City Live! $30-$70

Kye Colors, Aug. 20, Encore. $15

Deicide and Kataklysm, Aug. 21, Riot Room. $25

Hank Williams, Jr. with Walker Montgomery, Aug. 21, Missouri State Fair. $30-$55

Head East with Goddesses of Rock, Aug. 21, Kearney Amphitheater. $20

Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Aug. 21, Ameristar. $35-$50

Between the Buried and Me, Aug. 22, Liberty Hall. $20-$30

Helen Gillet, Aug. 25, 1900 Building. $25

Soulfly, Aug. 25, Bottleneck. $20

Descendents, Aug. 26, Liberty Hall. $39.50-$55

Parmalee, Aug. 26, Kansas City Live! $35-$45

David Allan Coe, Aug. 27, Knuckleheads. $37.50

Elvis Costello and The Imposters, Aug. 27, Uptown. $55-$150

The Fab Four, Aug. 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Kansas City SummerFest, Aug. 27-29, Visions Reception Hall. $30-$100

Kaw River Roots Festival, Aug. 27-28, Abe & Jake’s Landing. $85

Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, Aug. 27, Ameristar. $35-$50

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, Aug. 29, Starlight. $19.75-$129.50

Moon Taxi, Aug. 27, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Beartooth with Wage War and Dragged Under, Aug. 28, The Truman. $28.50-$50

Kaw River Roots Festival Late Night, Aug. 28, Bottleneck. $30

Throwback Throwdown featuring Clint Black, Tracy Byrd and Neal McCoy, Aug. 28, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$60

Martina McBride with Hailey Whitters, Aug. 29, Kauffman Center. $39-$119

Louis The Child with Whethan, Aug. 30, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34-$45

Trombone Shorty with Orleans Avenue, Aug. 30, Knuckleheads. $34-$74

Waxahatchee, Aug. 31, Knuckleheads. Sold out.

Jazz artist Madeleine Peyroux will be joined by fellow singer/songwriter Paula Cole on Sept. 30 at the Kauffman Center. File photo

September

Chevelle, Sept. 1, Uptown. $35-$55

Shinyribs, Sept. 1, Bottleneck. $20

Clay Walker, Sept. 2, Kansas City Live! $35

Phora, Sept. 2, Granada. $20-$199

Halestorm with The Hu and Cory Marks, Sept. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $45-$75

The Phantom Blues Band featuring Kelly Finnigan, Sept. 3, Knuckleheads. $35-47.50

Dwight Yoakam, Sept. 4, Uptown. $45-$95

Howard Mahan, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $15

Mac Sabbath, Sept. 4, Knuckleheads. $18

Sevendust with Tremonti and Lydia Can’t Breathe, Sept. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $28.50-$38.50

Korn and Staind, Sept. 6, Azura Amphitheater. $29.50-$89.50

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 7, Liberty Hall. $30

Chris Renzema, Sept. 8, The Truman. $17-$34

Needtobreathe with Switchfoot and The New Respects, Sept. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $32.50-$65

Dancefestopia, Sept. 9-12, Lacygne, Kansas. $199-$599

Justin Moore, Sept. 9, Kansas City Live! $25-$60

The Black Dahlia Murder with After The Burial, Carnifex and more, Sept. 10, Granada. $25

A Cowtown Revival with Danielle Nicole Band, Danny Cox & Friends and more, Sept. 10, Folly. $40-$60

Stephen Lynch, Sept. 10, The Truman. $35-$40

Adam Carolla, Sept. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Blue October, Sept. 11, The Truman. $35-$65

Crossroads Music Fest, Sept. 11, Crossroads Arts District. $25-$75

Shake The Lake Country Music Festival, Sept. 11, Longview Lake Swim Beach. $49-$149

Son Volt, Sept. 11, Knuckleheads. $25-$37.50

Big Thief, Sept. 12, Liberty Hall. $26-$50

Larry Carlton, Sept. 12, Yardley Hall. $35-$79

Amigo The Devil, Sept. 13, RecordBar. $20

The High Kings, Sept. 13, Drexel Hall. $35-$60

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings, Sept. 13, Kauffman Center. $39.50-$125

Armand Hammer, Sept. 14, Bottleneck. $20

The Doobie Brothers with The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Sept. 14, Starlight. $39-$175

Squeeze, Sept. 14, Uptown. $35-$277

Bill Burr, Sept. 15, Starlight. $35-$85

The Steel Wheels, Sept. 15, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Dance Gavin Dance with Animals As Leaders and more, Sept. 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $27.50-$35

Kane Brown, Sept. 16, T-Mobile Center. $35-$75

Sub Urban and Bella Poarch, Sept. 16, RecordBar. $29-$35

John Pizzarelli Trio, Sept. 17, Folly. $20-$55

Sara Evans, Sept. 17, Ameristar. $55-$209

Albert Cummings, Sept. 18, Knuckleheads. $18.50

Grand Funk Railroad, Sept. 18, Ameristar. $40-$175

The Mountain Goats, Sept. 18, Granada. $24

Randy Rainbow, Sept. 18, Uptown.$39.50-$175

Alanis Morissette with Garbage, Sept. 19, T-Mobile Center. $46-$426.50

Avatar, Sept. 20, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Dead Sara, Sept. 20, RecordBar. $15-$18

Rufus Wainwright and José González, Sept. 20, Uptown. $35-$79

The Allman Betts Band, Sept. 21, Knuckleheads. $28.50

Dinosaur Jr., Sept. 21, The Truman. $28

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sept. 21, Uptown. $35-$49.50

Shinedown with The Struts and Zero 9:36, Sept. 21, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$124.50

Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 22, Folly. $39.50

Glass Animals, Sept. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $25-$39.50

Grouplove, Sept. 22, Liberty Hall. $30

Missouri and The Instamatics, Sept. 22, Knuckleheads. $15

New Found Glory and Simple Plan, Sept. 22, Uptown. $31-$40

Andy Mineo, Sept. 23, Uptown. $25-$46

The Wood Brothers, Sept. 23, Folly. $26-$39.50

Briarfest, Sept. 24-25, Knuckleheads. $39.50-$100

Faith No More, Sept. 24, Grinders. $47-$100

Jameson Rodgers, Sept. 24, The Truman. $15-$30

Little Big Town with Nightfall, Sept. 24-25, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$115

Oak Ridge Boys, Sept. 24, Ameristar. $30-$110

Pecos & The Rooftops, Sept. 24, Granada. $13

Rock ’n’ Roll Dream Concert, Sept. 24, Azura Amphitheater. $20

America, Sept. 25, Lied Center. $21-$55

Don Felder, Sept. 25, Ameristar. $45-$170

Sam Grow, Sept. 25, Bottleneck. $20

Tacos & Tequila Festival with Ludacris, Twista, Mario and more, Sept. 25, Legends Field. $39-$99

Boney James, Sept. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $34.50-$49.50

Lauren Daigle, Sept. 26, T-Mobile Center. $26.50-$122

Samia with Savannah Conley, Sept. 26, RecordBar. $15

The Brook & The Bluff, Sept. 27, RecordBar. $15-$18

Yung Bleu with Ann Marie, Seddy Hendrix and Noby, Sept. 27, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Future Islands, Sept. 29, Liberty Hall. $26-$30

Jukebox the Ghost, Sept. 29, The Truman. $20-$25

Kevin Gates, Sept. 29, Uptown. $45-$99.50

Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles, Sept. 29, Grinders. $34.50-$134

311 with Iya Terra, Sept. 30, Grinders. $45-$99

Amir El Saffar and the Two Rivers Ensemble, Sept. 30, Lied Center. $14-$25

October

The Avett Brothers, Oct. 1, Azura Amphitheater. $44.50-$69.50

Chase Atlantic, Oct. 1, Granada. $22.50

Slaughter with La Guns, Oct. 1, Ameristar. $27-$140

Machine Gun Kelly, Oct. 3, Azura Amphitheater. $68-$237

Badflower with Dead Poet Society and Teenage Wrist, Oct. 5, Granada. $22

Ben Folds with Kansas City Symphony, Oct. 5-6, Kauffman Center. $50-$150

Rival Sons, Oct. 5, The Truman. $29.50-$60

Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat and Frankie and The Witch Fingers, Oct. 5, Knuckleheads. $25-$30

Birds Aren’t Real, Oct. 6, Granada. $30-$75

Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Oct. 6, Starlight. $39.95-$149.95

City Morgue, Oct. 7, Granada. $20

Heather Land, Oct. 7, The Truman. $27-$99

Marc Rebillet, Oct. 7, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $23-$33

Michael W. Smith, Oct. 7, Folly. $25-$75

Spafford, Oct. 7, Bottleneck. $20

St. Vincent, Oct. 7, Uptown. $35-$75

He$H with Bommer and Zia, Oct. 8, Granada. $15-$25

Jason Aldean with Hardy and Lainey Wilson, Oct. 8, T-Mobile Center. $50-$325

Jelly Roll, Oct. 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $25-$30

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Bird Lives!” Oct. 8, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8, Uptown. $39.75

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li, Oct. 9, Granada. $25

Karrin Allyson, Oct. 9, Folly. $20-$55

Marc Anthony, Oct. 9, T-Mobile Center. $64-$184

Primus with Wolfmother, Oct. 9, Grinders. $37.50-$97

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing with Hannah Jadagu, Oct. 10, Granada. $25

Carbon Leaf, Oct. 10, Encore. $20

Local H, Oct. 11, RecordBar. $15

Erykah Badu, Oct. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $39.50-$170

Rod Wave, Oct. 12, Uptown. $39.50-$69.50

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Oct. 13, The Truman. $35-$70

Flipturn, Oct. 13, Riot Room. $15

Gojira with Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry, Oct. 13, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $25-$50

The Front Bottoms, Oct. 14, Granada. $28

Satsang with Tim Snider and Wolfgang Timber, Oct. 15, Knuckleheads. $15

Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius, Oct. 13, 1900 Building. $15-$25

Legends of Hip Hop, Oct. 15, Municipal Auditorium. $61-$1127

Vicki Lawrence and Mama, Oct. 15, Ameristar. $40-$145

Alina Baraz, Oct. 16, Uptown. $30-$149

Almost Kiss and KC/DC, Oct. 16, Aztec. $20

Andrea Bocelli, Oct. 16, T-Mobile Center. $80-$1,500

Pokey LaFarge, Oct. 16, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Preacher Lawson, Oct. 16, Ameristar. $20-$35

Crystal Bowersox, Oct. 17, Knuckleheads. $20

Winterlude, Bob Bowman, Oct. 17, Yardley Hall. $25

August Burns Red with Fit for a King, Erra and Like Moths to Flames, Oct. 19, The Truman. $27.50-$50

Black Label Society, Oct. 19, Uptown. $35-$45

In This Moment and Black Veil Brides with Ded and Raven Black, Oct. 19, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Jake Miller, Oct. 19, RecordBar. $20

Judas Priest, Oct. 19, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.50-$298

Watkins Family Hour, Oct. 19, Knuckleheads. $39.50

$uicideboy$, Oct. 20, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$59.50

LiveJazzKC Big Band, Oct. 20, The Warwick. $15-$65 livejazzkc.com

Nurse Blake, Oct. 20, Liberty Hall. $34.50-$59.50

Bahamas with Sam Weber, Oct. 21, The Truman. $25-$50

Dirt Monkey with Ravenscoon and Kumarion, Oct. 21, Granada. $20-$25

Mat Kearney, Oct. 21, Liberty Hall. $30-$50

Skillet, Oct. 21, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$40

Trey Kennedy, Oct. 21, Uptown. $35-$99

Aaron Lewis, Oct. 22, Ameristar. $57-$75

Johnnyswim with Katelyn Tarver, Oct. 22, The Truman. $30-$55

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra with Hanover, Germany, Big Band, Oct. 22, Yardley Hall. $35-$45

Nelly with Blanco Brown, Oct. 22, Azura Amphitheater. $35-$125

Dr. Dog, Oct. 23, The Truman. $27-$49

Kawehi, Oct. 23, Granada. $18

Ron White, Oct. 23, Ameristar. $70-$100

San Holo, Oct. 23, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $23-$40

Bleachers, Oct. 24, Uptown. $35

The Westerlies, Oct. 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

“Yesterday and Today” — The Interactive Beatles Experience, Oct. 24, Yardley Hall. $25-$35

David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Oct. 25, Kauffman Center. $39-$109

Walk the Moon, Oct. 25, The Truman. $38-$70

Pink Martini featuring China Forbes, Oct. 26, Kauffman Center. $39-$79

Ruston Kelly with Margaret Glaspy, Oct. 26, Knuckleheads. $20-$25

Black Violin, Oct. 27, Kauffman Center. $29-$59

Jimmie Vaughan, Oct. 28, Knuckleheads. $29.50

Grupo Firme, Oct. 29, T-Mobile Center. $49.50-$139.50

Omar Apollo, Oct. 29, Liberty Hall. $25-$50

Todd Snider, Oct. 29, Folly. $35-$45

We Came as Romans with The Devil Wears Prada and Dayseeker, Oct. 29, Granada. $25

Asleep at the Wheel, Oct. 30, Kauffman Center. $39-$59

Dayglow, Oct. 30, The Truman. $20-$25

Florida Georgia Line with Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina and Redferrin, Oct. 30, T-Mobile Center. $36.50-$146.50

Josh Turner, Oct. 30, Ameristar. $55-$170

MercyMe, Oct. 30, Cable Dahmer Arena. $30-$165

Strictly Alice and Almost Kiss, Oct. 30, Knuckleheads. $15

Dude Perfect, Oct. 31, T-Mobile Center. $28-$202

November

Crumb, Nov. 1, Granada. $25

Doug Stone & The Stone Age Band, Nov. 1, Knuckleheads. $25-$40

Theory of a Deadman with 10 Years, Nov. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $15-$20

BeauSoleil with Michael Doucet, Nov. 3, Knuckleheads. $24.50

Coin with Valley, Nov. 3, The Truman. $25-$75

Cory and the Wongnotes featuring Antwaun Stanley, Nov. 3, Madrid. $25

Brett Young with Maddie & Tae and Filmore, Nov. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$59.50

Jinjer with Suicide Silence, Nov. 4, Granada. $25-$133

K.U. Symphony Orchestra with Tiempo Libre, Nov. 4, Lied Center. $14-$25

The Brian McKnight 4, Nov. 5, Lied Center. $19-$50

Leonid & Friends, Nov. 5, Ameristar. $20-$120

Willie Watson, Nov. 5, Knuckleheads. $20

Commodores, Nov. 6, Ameristar. $57-$160

Robbie Fulks, Nov. 7, Lied Center. $16-$30

Tauren Wells with Riley Clemmons and Andrew Ripp, Nov. 7, Sheffield Family Life Center. $14.95-$60

Emmet Cohen Trio, Nov. 8, Lied Center. $19-$35

John Mark McMillan, Nov. 8, RecordBar. $25

X Ambassadors with Scarypoolparty and Taylor Janzen, Nov. 8, The Truman. $25-$50

The Monkees, Nov. 10, Uptown. $45-$79

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong with Magic Beans, Nov. 10, The Truman. $25-$30

Silverstein with The Plot in You and Can’t Swim, Nov. 10, Granada. $25

Brothers Osborne with Travis Denning and Tenille Townes, Nov. 11, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$59.50

Chuck Prophet, Nov. 12, Knuckleheads. $20

Queensryche, Nov. 12, Ameristar. $35-$55

“Whose Live Anyway,” Nov. 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$79.50

Newsboys, Nov. 13, Cable Dahmer Arena. $15-$89.75

Revolucion De Amor, Nov. 13, Knuckleheads. $15

Sam Baker Trio, Nov. 13, Folly. $15-$50

Abbamania, Nov. 14, Uptown. $25-$60

Dan and Shay, Nov. 14, T-Mobile Center. $39.50-$79.50

Scribble Showdown, Nov. 14, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $35-$55

Cloud Nothings, Nov. 15, RecordBar. $17-$20

Julien Baker with DEHD and Katie Malco, Nov. 15, Granada. $25

Madison Beer, Nov. 15, The Truman. $27.50-$55

Smallpools, Nov. 16, Encore. $22

Surfaces with Khai Dreams and Public Library Commute, Nov. 16, The Truman. $27-$50

Goose, Nov. 17, The Truman. $25-$50

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, Nov. 17, Knuckleheads. $17.50

Straight No Chaser, Nov. 17, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $37.95-$63

Caribou with Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Nov. 18, Granada. $27

The Happy Fits, Nov. 18, RecordBar. $15

Stephen Curtis Chapman, Nov. 18, Folly. $26-$75

Al Franken, Nov. 19, Uptown.$47-$167

Geoff Tate, Nov. 19, Knuckleheads. $27.50

Steep Canyon Rangers, Nov. 19, Lied Center. $14-$35

Aaron Watson, Nov. 20, Uptown. $20-$40

Bob Jovi and Just What I Needed, Nov. 20, Aztec. $20

The Guess Who, Nov. 20, Ameristar. $35-$150

Ice Nine Kills with Bad Omens, Currents and Fame on Fire, Nov. 20, Granada. $30

Keith Sweat with Bell Biv DeVoe, Bobby Brown and more, Nov. 20, T-Mobile Center. $66-$175

Mayer Hawthorne, Nov. 20, The Truman. $25-$30

Lovelytheband and Sir Sly with Cannons, Nov. 21, The Truman. $29.50-$35

Neck Deep, Nov. 22, The Truman. $27.50

The Schwag, Nov. 25, Uptown. $15

Elton Dan and Friends, Nov. 27, Uptown. $20-$25

Waterparks, Nov. 29, we The Truman. $28.50-$55

Noah Kahan, Nov. 30, The Truman. $22-$45

Purity Ring, Nov. 30, Granada. $26-$50

Blues guitarist and singer Samantha Fish, a Kansas City native, will play Dec. 16 at The Truman. Brian Rozman File photo

December

Jesse McCartney, Dec. 1, The Truman. $30-$60

Trailer Park Boys, Dec. 1, Uptown. $29.50-$202

Kip Moore with Gabe Lee, Dec. 2, Uptown. $35-$159

“The Price is Right” Live! Dec. 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$65

Monophonics, Dec. 3, RecordBar. $15-$20

Patton Oswalt, Dec. 3, Uptown. $47-$201

Travis Tritt, Dec. 3, Ameristar. $59.50-$89.50

Beabadoobee with Christian Leave, Dec. 4, The Truman. $20-$25

Carrot Top, Dec. 4, Ameristar. $30-$105

Disney Princess: The Concert, Dec. 5, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $29.50-$80

Atreyu with Crown the Empire, Tetrarch and more, Dec. 6, The Truman. $25-$50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Hallelujah Holidays,” Dec. 7, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Gwar with Napalm Death and Eyehategod, Dec. 8, Granada. $30

Anderson East, Dec. 10, Madrid. $25-$89

David Benoit, Dec. 10, Folly. $20-$55

The Driver Era, Dec. 10, The Truman. $25-$154

Home Free, Dec. 10, Uptown. $24.50-$87

Ridin’ the Storm Out, Dec. 11, Aztec. $20

Taylor Tomlinson, Dec. 11, Uptown. $29.75-$139.75

Jim Brickman, Dec. 14, Folly. $35-$75

Lindsey Buckingham, Dec. 15, Uptown. $35-$125

Maggie Rose, Dec. 15, Knuckleheads. $20

Gary Gulman, Dec. 16, Madrid. $25-$35

Impractical Jokers, Dec. 18, T-Mobile Center. $52.50-$153

Tommy Emmanuel with Andy McKee, Dec. 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

Charley Crockett, Dec. 31, Granada. $30-$100

January

Jeff Lorber Fusion Trio, Jan. 15, Folly. $20-$55

Little River Band, Jan. 15, Ameristar. $45-$145

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Jan. 18, Lied Center. $19-$55

The Man in Black: Tribute To Johnny Cash, Jan. 22, Ameristar. $15-$105

Motion City Soundtrack, Jan. 25, Granada. $34.50

Dillon Francis and Yung Gravy with Kittens, Jan. 26, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$48

Herman’s Hermits, Jan. 28, Ameristar. $35-$50

#Imomsohard, Jan. 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $40-$90

Fortune Feimster, Jan. 29, Uptown. $29.50-$92

February

Elton John, Feb. 1, T-Mobile Center. $66-$1,038

Augustana, Feb. 4, Granada. $22

Iliza Shlesinger, Feb. 4, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$65

The Beach Boys, Feb. 9, 2022, Kauffman Center. $54-$104

Beth Hart, Feb. 10, Uptown. $35-$227

Lee Brice, Feb. 11, Ameristar. $78-$95

Anat Cohen Quartetinho, Feb. 12, Folly. $20-$55

Rosanne Cash, Feb. 12, Lied Center. $19-$50

Sleigh Bells, Feb. 12, The Truman. $30-$60

Erasure, Feb. 15, Uptown. $39.50-$89.50

Cautious Clay, Feb. 16, Riot Room. $20-$25

Manchester Orchestra, Feb. 17, Uptown. $28

Eric Church, Feb. 18, T-Mobile Center. $39-$169

Tommy Cash, Feb. 19, Encore. $15

The Weeknd, Feb. 19, T-Mobile Center. $29.75-$425.75

Terry Fator, Feb. 22, Ameristar. $62-$225

Crash Test Dummies, Feb. 24, Madrid. $45.50-$79.50

David Archuleta, Feb. 24, Knuckleheads. $25-$140

Louis Tomlinson, Feb. 26, Uptown. Sold out.

March

K.Flay, March 1, The Truman. $21.50-$27

Everclear, March 4, Ameristar. $35-$115

Dennis Deyoung, March 5, Ameristar. $40-$60

Hiss Golden Messenger, March 7, RecordBar. $22

Eric Johnson, March 9, Madrid. $35-$55

Crystal Gayle, March 12, Ameristar. $35-$50

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Just the Two of Us,” March 12, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Paquito D’Rivera Quintet, March 12, Folly. $20-$55

Tom Segura, March 12, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$99

Deafheaven, March 16, Granada. $22

Tones and I, March 16, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $29.50-$45

Candlebox, March 18, Ameristar. $35-$95

Kaleo, March 18, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $42-$62

We Banjo 3, March 19, The Truman. $15-$30

Trixie and Katya, March 25, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $41.75-$147.50

Yakov Smirnoff, March 25, Ameristar. $28

Alton Brown, March 27, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$69.50

The Airborne Toxic Event, March 28, The Truman. $25-$30

Girl in Red, March 29, The Truman. $24.50-$50

Hippo Campus, March 29, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $26-$28

KU Jazz Ensemble with special Camila Meza, March 29, Lied Center. $14-$25

April

Brockhampton with Jean Dawson, Paris Texas and HVN, April 2, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland. $39.50-$75

New Morse Code, April 3, Lied Center. $16-$30

Girl Talk, April 9, The Truman. $25-$30

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, April 10, Kauffman Center. $35-$139

John Gorka, April 10, Lied Center. $16-$30

Aly & AJ, April 14, The Truman. $28.50-$55

Greyson Chance, April 14, Bottleneck. $25-$65

Eliane Elias, April 16, Folly. $20-$55

Alan Doyle, April 21, Madrid. $25-$35

LP with Nick Leng, April 22, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $35-$135

T.G. Sheppard, April 23, Ameristar. $20-$35

Amy Speace, April 24, Lied Center. $16-$30

Leon Bridges, April 30, Uptown. $59.50-$85

May

Justin Bieber, May 4, T-Mobile Center. $50.50-$116

OMD, May 8, The Truman. $32.50-$59.50

Sherman Irby Duo, May 9, Lied Center. $19-$35

Flyover 2021, May 14, Azura Amphitheater. $49.50-$200

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, “Roaring KC,” May 14, Kauffman Center. $33.50-$68.50

Russ, May 17, Cable Dahmer Arena. $39.95-$59.95

They Might Be Giants, May 17, The Truman. $27-$30

Eels, May 18, Liberty Hall. $30-$55

Molchat Doma, May 18, RecordBar. $18-$20

Rage Against The Machine, May 18, T-Mobile Center. $125-$578

Jacob Collier, May 19, The Truman. $30

Brian Regan, May 20, Uptown. $45-$178

June-September 2022

AJR, June 1, Starlight. $29.50-$69.50

Brit Floyd, June 8, Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland. $45-$79.50

Matchbox Twenty, June 21, Starlight. $39.50-$129.50

Barenaked Ladies with Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket, June 29, Starlight. $25-$150

Aldous Harding, July 2, Granada. $22

Kenny Chesney, July 2, Arrowhead Stadium. $40-$455

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, July 19, Kauffman Stadium. $49.50-$945

Goo Goo Dolls, Aug. 1, Starlight. $18.75-$249.50

The Dead South, Aug. 5, 2022, Grinders. $25-$75

Ted Nugent, Aug. 6, 2022, Ameristar. $60-$240

David Gray, Aug. 7, 2022, Starlight. $45-$125

Alicia Keys, Aug. 24, 2022, Starlight. $39.50-$249.50

Roger Waters, Sept. 3, 2022, T-Mobile Center. $32-$384

Compiled by Dan Kelly, dkelly@kcstar.com