Music superstar Cardi B to headline KC-area outdoor music festival

Cardi B, one of music’s biggest superstars, is set to headline the Flyover KC 2019 festival, organizers announced on Monday.

The locally produced festival returns to Providence Medical Center Amphitheater in Bonner Springs on May 4.

The record-breaking MC is nominated for five Grammy Awards this year, including album of the year and record of the year. She will lead a lineup that includes Atlanta rap stars 21 Savage and Lil Baby, G Herbo of Chicago, Lil Mosey, YBN Cordae, Splurge and Blaatina & Yusee, as well as K-pop star Tobi Lou.

This will be Cardi’s first appearance in the Kansas City area since ascending from the ranks of reality TV star to rap royalty, much of which has come with the help of fellow Grammy nominee Jermaine “JWhiteDidIt” White of Leavenworth. The producer is a go-to collaborator for Cardi, engineering a number of her biggest hits.





Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The announcement continues Flyover’s progression from spunky upstart with little name recognition to a highly anticipated event.

The festival is organized by Mammoth Live, a Lawrence- and Kansas City-based company with a lengthy history of organizing concerts in an array of genres at popular venues like Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland, Uptown and Granada theaters.





The festival debuted in 2017 with Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane as headliner alongside rap acts Rae Sremmurd, Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert and a smattering of local acts. 2018’s festival continued in that same vein — singular headliner accompanied by a cadre of young, nationally recognized acts and a few local artists: Billboard king Post Malone headlined ahead of Florida rapper Lil Pump, New York duo the Flatbush Zombies, Compton rapper Kamiyah, Strange Music label artist Snow Tha Product and more.

Mammoth deviated from the format this year, with no local acts on the bill.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Prices have not been announced.

The Grammys will be presented Feb. 10 on CBS. White is nominated alongside Cardi B in the album of the year category for his production on her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” and again for record of the year for his work as a producer on Cardi’s Latin-rap single “I Like It.”