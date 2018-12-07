2 KCK talents are vying against each other for Grammy’s big prize: album of the year

Kansas City, stand up and shout.

For the first time in history, two Kansas City, Kan., musicians will compete against each other for the biggest award in music.

The Recording Academy announced its nominees Friday for the 61st Grammy Awards, and KCK native Janelle Monae and KCK producer Jermaine “JWhiteDidIt” White are up for awards in multiple categories, including the biggest prize, album of the year.

As a recording artist, Monae, a Schlagle High School alumna, is nominated for her third studio album, “Dirty Computer.” She is also up for best music video for “PYNK,” wherein Monae debuted her now-infamous “vagina pants.” Surprisingly, she’s not competing in any R&B categories.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“My role as an artist is to push culture forward and to bring something new to the table, to be innovative in the space that I’m in,” Monae told The Star in October, ahead of her show at Starlight, her first KC concert in five years. “And if I can get a number 1 song or have cultural relevance by being authentically myself, then that is what is successful to me. That’s how I define my success.”

SHARE COPY LINK Anthony “J.White Did It” White, who grew up in Kansas City, Kan., is the producer behind rapper Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," the No. 1 song in the country.

White, a music producer who was born in Leavenworth and lived in KCK, may be the biggest asset to Cardi B, rap’s newest superstar.

White is nominated alongside her in the album of the year category for his production on her debut album, “Invasion of Privacy,” and again for record of the year for his work as a producer on Cardi’s Latin-rap single “I Like It.”

They were nominated for a Grammy last year for the first single off that album, “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves),“ which, like “I Like It,” hit No. 1 on the Billboard singles chart.

“You’ve got to trust the formula,” White told the Star earlier this year, speaking on his affinity for hit-making with Cardi B. “I think it’s proven that when me and Cardi get together, we just make history.”





This year, Kendrick Lamar is the top contender with eight nominations, including seven for his musical companion to the superhero movie “Black Panther.”

Following a year where women’s presence was barely felt, now women make up five of the eight nominees for album of the year. In addition to Monae and Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile also are up for the top prize, along with Lamar, Drake and Post Malone.