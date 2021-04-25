This Kansas City native, a Shawnee Mission grad, wins the Oscar for best picture

This piece of the Oscar ceremony went according to script.

“Nomadland” entered the Academy Awards as the front-runner for best picture. After all, it had already won top honors from the Producers Guild and Directors Guild, the BAFTAs and the Golden Globes.

And sure enough, the Oscars’ top prize Sunday night went to the drama co-produced by Kansas City native Peter Spears, who was raised in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School.

His fellow producers: Chloé Zhao, who became the first woman of color to win best director, and Frances McDormand, who also won best actress for her role as a woman who makes a new kind of home for herself roaming the American West, doing odd jobs. The other producers were Dan Janvey and Mollye Asher.

Producers Peter Spears of Kansas City, from left, Frances McDormand, Chloe Zhao, Mollye Asher and Dan Janvey, winners of the award for best picture for “Nomadland,” pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday at Union Station in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello AP

First, Zhao — only the second woman ever to win best director — accepted the award for all of the producers, thanking the real-life nomads who appeared in the film.

“Thank you for teaching us the power of resilience and hope and for reminding us what true kindness looks like,” she said.

Next it was McDormand’s turn, and she looked ahead to a post-COVID future: “One day very very soon, take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder to shoulder in that dark space and watch every film that’s represented here tonight.

“We give this one to our wolf.” And then she let out a howl.

Bet you didn't have Frances McDormand howling like a wolf in her Best Picture acceptance speech on your #Oscars bingo card.https://t.co/sdgeoBK7lX pic.twitter.com/O0CWmjhLfP — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2021

Later backstage, Zhao explained that it was a tribute to Michael Wolf Snyder, a production sound mixer on the film who died at 35 earlier this year.

Chloé Zhao explains the meaning behind Frances McDormand's #Oscars howl. It was a tribute for the late production sound mixer, Wolf [Michael Wolf Snyder] from #Nomadland and #TheRider https://t.co/bkNFEciQQv pic.twitter.com/AlrvWipZD8 — Variety (@Variety) April 26, 2021

Spears himself did not speak, but he did get a lengthy stretch on the Oscar broadcast as the camera followed him and fellow winners heading backstage.

Spears and McDormand had optioned the Jessica Bruder book that “Nomadland” is based on. He told The Star last month that he and McDormand met over coffee with Zhao to discuss the film, and she ran with it.

“Nomadland” was up for six awards.

#Nomadland director Chloé Zhao reveals how filming the movie changed her life moving forward, "I think I need less stuff to live, for sure." https://t.co/bkNFEciQQv pic.twitter.com/EPfS3MO0Tc — Variety (@Variety) April 26, 2021

Producer Peter Spears and director Chloe Zhao on the set of “Nomadland.” From Peter Spears