Movie News & Reviews

A Kansas Citian’s guide to watching the Oscars: These 3 contenders have local ties

The Academy Awards will be presented Sunday night. Here’s what Kansas Citians should watch for:

“Nomadland,” the front-runner for the best picture Oscar, was produced by Kansas City native Peter Spears, who was raised in Overland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School. He and best actress nominee Frances McDormand optioned the Jessica Bruder book it’s based on. He told The Star last month that he and McDormand met over coffee with director Chloé Zhao to discuss the film, and she ran with it. (She’s expected to win best director.) “Nomadland” is up for six awards.

2 Peter and Chloe.jpg
Producer Peter Spears and director Chloe Zhao on the set of “Nomadland.” From Peter Spears

“Minari” is director Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical tale of a Korean family who move to rural Arkansas to grow crops used in Korean cooking — including the vegetable of the title, similar to parsley. Chung told The Associated Press that he planted the film location with minari plants his father had been growing in Kansas City. Chung told the Arkansas Times that when he was young, his family grew Asian pears on their farm outside Lincoln, Arkansas, and they “would go to Kansas City and Dallas and try to sell these pears.” He told NPR that his father still farms in Arkansas and has become somewhat of a tourist attraction. “Minari” is up for six awards.

“Da 5 Bloods,” the Vietnam veteran drama co-written by Kansas filmmaker Kevin Willmott and director Spike Lee, was snubbed in the major categories. It received one Oscar nomination, for Terence Blanchard’s score.

Where to watch

The Academy Awards will air at 7 p.m. April 25 on ABC.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Sharon Hoffmann
Sharon Hoffmann
Sharon Hoffmann is an enterprise editor at The Star. She grew up in the KC area, graduated from the University of Kansas and promptly moved away. After she married and had kids, she just had to come back. She has been editing Kansas City Star stories since 1999.
  Comments  

Movie News & Reviews

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Halston’ limited series, about famous designer, gets premiere date at Netflix

Movie News & Reviews

Donde el COVID-19 mata a los jóvenes: Brasil es lo que le pasaría a otros

Movie News & Reviews

Perú autoriza a los trabajadores retirar 100% de sus seguros de desempleo por la crisis del coronavirus

Movie News & Reviews

TikTok’s Hype House is coming to Netflix — but don’t expect to see its biggest stars

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service